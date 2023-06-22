A referee officiating at Kelso's 28-0 Border League win at Peebles last August (Pic: Stephen Mathison)

Officials in the Borders fear they lack the numbers needed to cope with the increase in the number of matches played year on year since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions allowed the sport to return, however, raising the risk of further cancellations and postponements.

Borders Rugby Referees’ Society president Steven Turnbull is seeking to reduce the risk of such call-offs by overseeing an ongoing recruitment drive and also appealing for funding via sponsorship to pay for training and kit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As last year, we remain at critical levels and increased pressure on fixtures will see our recent challenges continue,” he said.

“Referees are crucial to the game in the Borders, servicing the local leagues and the sevens circuit, and also represent the area in national and international competitions, but a shortage of referees has resulted in a number of games being postponed and rescheduled.

“Income from the sponsorship packages would support our push to recruit the next generation of referees.

“The Borders has a proud history when it comes to rugby – locally, nationally and internationally – and it’s important for us and for the region that we retain and build on that heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Players are clearly an important aspect of that heritage, but the games themselves wouldn’t be possible without referees.

“We know recruitment is an acute issue and we have plans to restart that push for new referees, and any funds we bring in will assist with that.

“Rugby is a game that is loved and well watched across the Borders, bringing together towns and villages every week, and we hope that connection with the game will inspire local firms and businesses to take up one of the sponsorship opportunities available to give something back to their local communities.”

The society, now in its 60th year, has more than 50 referees on its books to officiate at age-grade and senior first and second XV games, as well as senior and junior sevens tournaments and friendly matches, covering an average of 14 games on any given weekend during rugby seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad