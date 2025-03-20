Borders rugby legends John Rutherford and Chris Paterson to help mark centenary of Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium

Borders rugby legend John Rutherford (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

​It will be 100 years this Friday since Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium first saw action and Borders rugby legend John Rutherford will be among those heading there to celebrate its centenary.

​The Selkirk and Scotland fly-half will take part in a parade of sports stars representing each decade since the stadium hosted its first match in 1925, a 14-11 win for the hosts against England.

Looking ahead to this week’s birthday party, the 69-year-old, capped 42 times between 1979 and 1987, said: “My first trip to Murrayfield was as a schoolboy in 1968. Scotland were playing England, and I was in awe of the crowd, the atmosphere and, of course, the stadium.

“I distinctly remember Gordon Connell, the Scotland scrum-half, dropping a goal right in front of my friends, and I’m sure it must have crossed my mind that it would be fantastic to get the opportunity to play at Murrayfield.

“The captain that day was Jim Telfer and little did I know that he would become such a huge influence on my playing and coaching career.

“I am often asked what my favourite game at Murrayfield was and although they were all special, I would have to select the 1984 grand slam decider against France. Our last prior slam was in 1925, so it was a memorable occasion for the country.

“Now 100 years old, Murrayfield Stadium has hosted some outstanding games and events over that time.

“For the Scottish rugby supporter, it is our spiritual home and hopefully will continue to be for another 100 years.”