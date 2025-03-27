Borders rugby legends help mark 100th anniversary of Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium

They took part in a parade of legends, or members of their families in their stead, representing the ten decades since Murrayfild hosted its first match, a 14-11 win for the hosts against England in 1925.

decades, the rugby greats – or family members of those no longer with us – walked out, each resplendent in jerseys from when they were capped.

Selkirk’s Rutherford, 69, was among those from the 1970s and 1980s; Townsend, 51, part of a party from the 1990s; fellow ex-Gala player Paterson, 46, representing the 2000s; and Kelso’s Ford, 40, flying the flag for the 2010s.

Paterson, capped 109 times between 1999 and 2011, was proud to be asked to take part, saying: “It was fantastic to be part of Murrayfield’s centenary alongside the others.

“It was inspiring to see everyone from the legends to future stars, community rugby clubs, match officials, supporters, players and so many more from all walks of Scottish rugby celebrate our iconic venue.

“As soon as we met up, we all started to share our favourite memories. It’s certainly a special place.

“Here’s to the next 100 years!”

Rutherford added: “Now 100 years old, Murrayfield Stadium has hosted some outstanding games and events over that time.

“For the Scottish rugby supporter, it is our spiritual home and hopefully will continue to be for another 100 years.”

The day’s itinerary also included a retrospective capping ceremony and an awards handout to volunteers.

The caps given out by Scottish Rugby Union president Keith Wallace were for referees this time round, with Hawick’s Ken McCartney and Chuck Muir and Gala’s Malcolm Changleng among eight officials honoured.

“The referee cap project was the perfect follow-up to the work that Scottish Rugby’s custodian board started in 2023, the 150th anniversary of the union being formed,” explained Wallace.

“In 2023, we began our retrospective caps in the male game and have continued in the female game too.

“Now we are presenting our referee caps to those who refereed an international in the men’s game involving a tier-one union.

“Further research will be undertaken, including in the women’s international game, so we may yet extend the score of referee caps.”

Among 36 volunteers from across the country given awards were Kelso’s Adam Roxburgh for his contribution to youth rugby, Nick Alston for his work at Earlston High School, young persons’ accolade-winner Tom Barbour and Lauder’s Victoria Lindsay-McGee for refereeing.

Scottish Rugby east area director David Drummond congratulated all the volunteers given accolades, saying: “In terms of a stage, it really doesn’t get much better than this.

“To celebrate our community rugby volunteers like this makes for a magic day and shows how highly Scottish Rugby value our rugby community.

“I’d like to congratulate all of today’s winners and thank them all for their invaluable contributions to our schools, clubs, societies and communities.”

1 . Murrayfield 100th anniversary celebrations John Rutherford at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU) Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU Photo Sales

2 . Murrayfield 100th anniversary celebrations Ross Ford at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU) Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU Photo Sales

3 . Murrayfield 100th anniversary celebrations Chris Paterson and Donna Kennedy at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU) Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU Photo Sales