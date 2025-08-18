Borders rugby legend Chris Paterson shares memory of how anthem bungle became inspirational tradition

Chris Paterson tackling Julien Malzieu during a 27-6 Six Nations defeat for Scotland at home to France in February 2008 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Borders rugby legend Chris Paterson has shared his recollection of how a bungled rendition of unofficial national anthem Flower of Scotland ahead of a Six Nations defeat ended up becoming a tradition since copied around the world.

Scottish Rugby events lead Julie Beels has confessed that players and fans singing the second verse of the 1967 Roy Williamson song acapella for the last 17 years started off as a mistake, but because it proved so popular, the sport’s officials have stuck with it ever since.

Owning up to that error as part of an appeal for supporters’ memories to mark the 100th anniversary of Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Fifer Beels has revealed that the song’s second verse being sung unaccompanied for the first time in February 2008, ahead of a tournament-opening 27-6 thumping at home to France, was down to a misunderstanding of instructions she issued to the pipe band performing that day.

The 39-year-old recalled: “We’d only played both verses before and at the sound-check the pipe band asked if we wanted it once or twice and I said ‘once is fine – it’s only the sound check’. I thought they knew we’d play both verses for real ahead of the match. Minutes later, the pipers stopped playing after the first verse of the anthem and my heart just sank. There I was, in front of 67,000 people, thinking ‘that’s it, I’m done’, but the crowd just kept singing – louder and louder – completely unaccompanied.

Nikki Walker on the ball, with Ross Ford in support, during a 27-6 Six Nations defeat for Scotland at home to France in February 2008 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“It gave me goosebumps. From there, it grew a special following. Scotland has never had an anthem singer because at Murrayfield, the crowd is the singer. It reached a new level that day.

“It could – and probably should – have been the worst moment of my career, but instead it’s the highlight.

“It’s amazing the way it’s now done around the world, but I can’t help but think ‘hey, that’s our thing!’”

Scotland’s fan-assisted renditions of their pre-match song have been hailed as an inpiration ever since but 2008’s debut in its current arrangement, 18 years on from being adopted by the national team, turned out to be anything but as the hosts, with Frank Hadden as head coach and Jason White as captain, could only come up with a penalty and drop-goal from Australian fly-half Dan Parks in response to their visitors’ three tries, all converted, and two penalties.

Home fans singing ahead of a 27-6 Six Nations defeat for Scotland at home to France in February 2008 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Scots’ campaign didn’t buck up thereafter either as they went on to lose 30-15 away to Wales, 34-13 in Ireland and 23-20 in Italy, picking up their only two points with a 15-9 win at home to England, secured by four Paterson penalties and one from Parks, on their way to finishing second-bottom in the table.

Gala’s Paterson, 47, on the bench that day alongside Melrose’s Kelly Brown, Hawick’s Scott MacLeod and former Border Reivers players Chris Cusiter and Gavin Kerr, with Kelso’s Ross Ford and Hawick’s Nikki Walker the only Borderers in the home side’s starting line-up, admits that the home supporters’ singing was more memorable than anything that happened in the 80 minutes afterwards, saying: “The game was pretty forgettable, but the memory of the anthem that day is still vivid.

“I can remember initially thinking it must be a mistake and being a bit confused, but as we sang through the second verse, the noise rose and the connection with those in the stadium grew. I then assumed it must have been deliberate.

“Whether you’re a player, coach, fan, or watching at home, it’s special. It’s an amazing part of what it means to be part of Scottish rugby.

Kelly Brown giving chase to Vincent Clerc during a 27-6 Six Nations defeat for Scotland at home to France in February 2008 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“It always makes me smile when I see and hear it done at other events and venues across the world.”

Other recollections of the national rugby stadium over the last ten decades are now being sought as part of the ground’s centenary celebrations following its official opening in March 1925 and they can be submitted online at https://scottishrugby.org/murrayfieldmemories/

Mark Laidlaw, Scottish Rugby’s director of stadium development and operations, said: “Murrayfield has been the backdrop to so many iconic moments – from Calcutta Cup triumphs and Grand Slam glory to unforgettable gigs by Oasis, David Bowie, Tina Turner, Taylor Swift and more. It’s a place where families, friends and even whole countries come together to create memories that last a lifetime.

“We want to hear from the millions of people who’ve helped make the stadium what it is over the past 100 years, whether it’s a historic win or the concert you waited 30 years to see.

“These memories are worth keeping for the next generation and we will be capturing and promoting them this year to continue our centenary celebrations.”