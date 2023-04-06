Borders rugby hero Stuart Hogg's retiral plans make sense, says club boss

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg making his 100th international appearance versus Ireland at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday, March 12 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 100-times-capped Scotland international, 30, announced last week that he intends to end his playing career after this autumn’s Rugby World Cup, saying he wants to go out while he’s still at, or near, his best.

Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter says that the ex-Hawick player’s decision came as a surprise but it makes sense on further reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to say that when he first talked about it, it was a bit of a surprise, yes, but then when he talked about the reasons for it, what he wanted to do and how he wanted to achieve the end of his career, it made a lot of sense,” said Baxter, 52.

“He did take a period of time. It wasn’t a snap decision. It was largely based, for all the right reasons, on his enjoyment of the game.

“I think he just really wants to have a period when he can relax and enjoy it and not worry about the state his body is going to be in in six months’ time but get on and maximise everything now, in the last stage of his career.

“He is someone for whom enjoyment has always been a key factor in playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If that starts to get tougher because of your physical condition, it takes a lot out of the whole point of playing rugby. I think that is really the decision that Stuart has come to.”

Hogg began his professional career with Glasgow Warriors in 2010, moving on to English Gallagher Premiersip outfit Exeter in 2019.