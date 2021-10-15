Borders rugby hero Gregor Townsend says he'll be glad to have sellout crowd cheering Scotland on against South Africa

British and Irish Lions attack coach Gregor Townsend in Cape Town in July (Photo by Steve Haag/pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium will host a capacity crowd for the first time since March 2020 as the Scot take on South Africa on Saturday, November 13.

That match against the Springboks, victors against a British and Irish Lions side coached by Borders rugby hero Townsend and featuring Hawick’s Stuart Hogg and Rory Sutherland in the summer, is the third in Scotland’s autumn test series for 2021.

Ex-Gala and Border Reivers player Townsend, 48, said: “This is great news that we have our first sellout crowd in 20 months already for one of our 2021 autumn nations series matches.

“It always lifts the team when they know they will be playing in front of full crowd, and it means so much more that our fans are back supporting us for what will be a real test against the current world champions.

“We have missed being able to represent our country in front of family, friends and our loyal supporters who have backed the team from their living rooms in recent months.

“All four autumn matches present us with an exciting and different challenge and, as a group, we are looking forward to maintaining our progression, in front of our home fans.”

Scotland also play Tonga on Saturday, October 30; Australia on Sunday, November 7; and Japan on Saturday, November 20.

Scotland last played South Africa in November 2018 at Murrayfield, losing 26-20.

For ticket details, go to www.scottishrugby.org