Borders rugby hero Gregor Townsend out to hit new heights in Japan in memory of Scotland team-mate Tom Smith

Scotland national rugby team manager Gregor Townsend with Zoe Smith, widow of his former Scottish international team-mate Tom Smith (Pic: Scottish Rugby)

Borders rugby hero Gregor Townsend is set to hit new heights for a fundraiser in memory of late former Scotland team-mate Tom Smith.

Ex-Gala and Border Reivers star Townsend is joining forces with Smith’s widow Zoe to raise money in his name for the colon cancer charity 40tude following that disease claiming the life of the former Northampton Saints and Glasgow Warriors loosehead prop in April 2022 at the age of 50.

They’ll be joined by Townsend’s wife Claire and 11 other fundraisers as they seek to scale four mountains in four days in Japan.

Smith was a patron of London-based 40tude and it’s out to raise money to set up a colon cancer-screening fund for those aged 35 to 50 named after him.

Proceeds from next week’s climbing challenge will go that appeal and donations can be made via one of two JustGiving pages, https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/the-tom-smith-ginza-ridge-challenge-for-40tude or https://www.justgiving.com/page/gregor-townsend-1724406162792

The former is already more than £45,000 of the way to its £100,000 target and the latter, given a target of £10,000, has raised almost £6,000.

Paying tribute to London-born Smith, capped 61 times between 1997 and 2005, Townsend, manager of the Scottish national rugby team since 2017, said: “Tom was one of the best players to ever play for Scotland.

“To play in the professional era and be so consistent both at club level, but in particular when he got to play for Scotland and the British and Irish Lions, made him special.

“He was often one of the best players, if not the best player, on the field. “He was unusual for a prop in that he had the strength to cope and thrive in scrums but also was one of the most skilful players. He could easily have played in the back-line, which was probably what he wanted to do.

“Any player who played six tests in a row at Lions level has to be special.” Setting off at 4am daily from next Monday, September 30, to Thursday, October 3, the Borderer’s 14-strong party aim to climb Mount Tsubakuro, Mount Otensho, Mount Jonen and Mount Chogatake on the Ginza Ridge in the northern Japanese Alps, peaks with respective heights of 2,763m, 2,922m, 2,857m and 2,677m, giving a total elevation gain of 2,862m.

Townsend, has been getting in walks in the Eildon Hills near his Borders home in readiness for next week’s trip. “It will certainly challenge the fitness,” he said.

“The weather has a chance of being very variable. When you get to such a high altitude, you get extremes of hot and cold, but we’ll just have to embrace it."

The 51-year-old added: “It’s important for a number of reasons, mainly to do it in Tom’s name.

“Tom was an ambassador for 40tude, a charity set up to reduce the number of people affected by colon cancer.

“We want to make sure that Tom’s legacy in that role and his memory are driving us forward.

“The money we raise here can really help the charity make a difference.”