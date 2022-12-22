Borders rugby hero Chris Paterson backing Finn Russell to prove a hit at Bath

Finn Russell warming up ahead of Scotland's autumn international test against Argentina at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in November (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old is set to join Bath after 2023’s Rugby World Cup concludes next October, ending a five-year stint with Racing 92 in France’s Top 14.

Ex-Gala star Paterson – Scotland’s all-time leading points scorer, with 809, and, after Kelso's Ross Ford, second most-capped player, with 109 – has worked with the stand-off since 2014 and is confident he will adapt well south of the border.

“For Finn it is a good move,” said the 44-year-old. “I have known Finn a long time and spent a lot of time with him. Every time he has faced a challenge it has improved him, whether it was at Falkirk, moving to Ayr, to Glasgow and into the national set-up, the Lions set-up, moving to France. He thrives on the challenge to be better, to test himself.

Chris Paterson during a Scotland training session in Edinburgh last month (Pic: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

“There is a lot of pressure on him going to Bath. It is a league he has not played in. It is closer to home and he will be playing a lot of rugby if he stays injury-free.

“He joins a Bath team with a lot of talent that admittedly is not playing the most expansive game, so he will have the responsibility of shaping the attack and style of play that will allow them to be more successful.”

Russell’s Bath contract is reported to be worth about £1m a year but Paterson believes that will be money well spent if he can help deliver success for the West Country club, the premiership basement side last season.

The former Galashiels Academy pupil, part of the Viaplay team covering tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship game between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh at Scotstoun, also praised Russell’s work ethic and reading of the game.

“He is a hard worker. Everybody who knows him says that,” he said. “It comes as a surprise to some people who think he is carefree but he is a diligent hard-working player. He likes to work in his own time but he commits himself entirely.

“He is great value and there is never a dull moment but, under that, he is diligent and hard-working.

“He is brilliantly astute in the game and even although we have worked together for so long, he will remember what we did when he was an under-20 player, academy player or what we did last week.

“He is great fun to work with, as you would imagine, different to others, and when you work on special skills, you mould the player you are working with. They are not all like Finn, but he is great to work with.”

