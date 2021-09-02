Borders rugby derby between Jed-Forest and Selkirk called off due to positive Covid test

Jed-Forest's Riverside Park ground (Photo: Stuart Cobley)

Fans of Jed-Forest and Selkirk looking forward to seeing their teams in action again this Saturday, September 4, for the first time in over a year and a half will now have to hang on a bit longer.

“Due to a positive covid test in the Jed-Forest squad for Saturday's game against Selkirk at Riverside Park, a decision has been made to postpone the fixture,” said a spokesperson for the prospective hosts.

It’s the first game of the Tennent’s Premiership rugby season not yet started to be called off because of Covid-19 protocols, though friendlies lined up for Kelso at Hawick and Duns at Earlston last Saturday, August 27, had to be scrapped because of positive test results returned by home players.

As things stand, though, Hawick’s squad’s required self-isolation period will be up in time for their home game against Edinburgh’s Currie Chieftains this Saturday to proceed, with kick-off at 3pm.

Next up for the Greens following that season opener is a trip to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians the Saturday after, September 11, followed by a derby game at home to Selkirk the ensuing Saturday, September 18. Saturday, September 25, will see them away to Edinburgh Academical.

Selkirk’s next game now this weekend’s derby has been abandoned is at home to East Lothian’s Musselburgh on September 11 and, after visiting Mansfield Park on September 18, they host Currie Chieftains on September 25.

Jed-Forest’s first game of the season, all being well, will now be at home to Glasgow Hawks on September 18, and that’s followed by a trip north to Aberdeen Grammar on September 25.