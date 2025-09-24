Borders rugby clubs urged to carry on working together for good of their sport

Scottish Rugby vice-president Hazel Swankie at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh in May 2024 (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

Borders rugby clubs are being urged to take a leaf out of Roxy Music singer Bryan Ferry’s book by sticking together as they look to broaden the appeal of their sport and safeguard its future.

That call was made by Scottish Rugby vice-president Hazel Swankie at a meeting held in Selkirk last week to mark the first anniversary of the formation of the Scottish Borders District Union in August 2024.

Calling on those present to keep up their good work of the last year, the 69-year-old said: “A great foundation has been laid – the SBDU is not an organisation of promise alone but one of action and one that is providing ideas for how the game is developed across Scotland as a whole.

“The Borders is rich in tradition, rich in community and, with the SBDU in place, better prepared than ever to build a future where rugby is accessible, vibrant, sustainable and benefiting everyone in our communities, so, over the coming years, let’s work more closely still – clubs, players, referees, schools, local authorities, health bodies, businesses and Scottish Rugby – to ensure the second year is one of deepening impact, wider reach and long-lasting benefit.”

All the Borders’ clubs were represented at the union’s one-year-on meeting as plans were drawn up to build on what’s been achieved so far and Swankie told them: “It’s a privilege to be here to mark the first anniversary of the SBDU, an organisation that in just a year has become a beacon of unity, ambition and hope for rugby across the Borders, as well as a positive example further afield.

“The SBDU has given Borders rugby a clear voice and, as a member of the SRU’s club rugby board, chairman Scott Forbes is ensuring that voices at all levels within the Borders are heard and listened to at Murrayfield and the concerns and ambitions of the Borders are present at the right decision-making tables.

“Clubs have come together not just as competitors but as collaborators and the SBDU is working with stakeholders like Scottish Borders Council, health bodies, education and wider sporting bodies, essential partners in ensuring that the wider economic, health and social benefits of rugby are realised.”

Items up for discussion included the future of sevens rugby, leading to a proposal for a new national strategy for the short-sided game.