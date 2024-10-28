Borders rugby clubs tell of sorrow at death of ex-international Ken Macaulay a day after completing 1,020-mile charity cycle ride

Ken Macaulay, third from left, at Earlston’s Haugh ground on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Borders rugby clubs have told of their sorrow at the death of former Scottish international Ken Macaulay just one day after completing a 1,020-mile charity cycle ride on Saturday in his former home region.

The 67-year-old started and finished his near-three-week tour of all 76 Scottish rugby clubs he played at as a lock for Gala, North Berwick and Edinburgh’s Heriot’s in his younger days at the Maroons’ Netherdale home ground.

Macaulay set off from Galashiels on Saturday, October 5, and returned there at the weekend to conclude the last leg of his journey from Berwick – calling in at Duns, Kelso, Jedburgh, St Boswells, Earlston and Melrose en route – at a club he played for almost 320 times over 14 seasons from 1976.

That nationwide ride was in aid of Prostate Scotland, Murrayfield Injured Players’ Foundation, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

It was prompted by talking to fellow ex-players at a retrospective capping ceremony at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in February.

He was among 26 recipients of belated caps that day – along with Chirnside's Richie Dixon, Melrose’s Rob Moffat, Peebles’ Steve Ferguson, Jed-Forest’s Ronnie Kirkpatrick and George Turnbull and Gala’s Mark Moncrieff, George Telfer and Gary Isaac – and 75 all together.

Macaulay, latterly living on Great Bernera in the Outer Hebrides, was awarded his cap for featuring in a Scottish XV against a French select side in Bordeaux in 1980, making him the 1,215th player to be capped for Scotland, and marking that belated acknowledgement, he set himself a target of raising £1,215, later upped to £4,860.

The amount amassed by his ride is now nearing £13,000 and donations can still be made at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kens-retrospective-challenge

Macaulay only retired from playing at the age of 48 in 2006 at North Berwick and even then continued to coach there and at nearby Musselburgh.

He is survived by wife Pat and children Richard and Joanna.

Tributes to their former stalwart were led by the Maroons, with a spokesperson for the Arnold Clark National League Division 1 side saying on Monday: “It is with a heavy heart that Gala share the news of Ken Macaulay’s passing.

“Ken just yesterday finished his three-week long nationwide cycle ride for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Murrayfield Injured Players’ Foundation and Prostate Scotland.

“Everyone at Gala Rugby would like to send their condolences to Pat, Richard and Joanna and the rest of Ken’s family at this tough time.”

Those sentiments were shared by other clubs Macaulay visited on his 69-mile journey through the Borders on Saturday.

“Melrose are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ken Macaulay,” said the Greenyards outfit.

“All our thoughts are with Ken’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

Kelso posted: “We send our condolences to Ken’s family and friends at this incredibly hard time.”

A Jed-Forest spokesperson said: “Everyone at Jed-Forest is saddened by the passing of Ken Macaulay.

“All of our thoughts are with Ken’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Duns added: “We are so saddened to hear this sad news.

“It was lovely to have welcomed Ken at the club.

“Our thoughts are with Pat, Richard, Joanna and family at this time.”