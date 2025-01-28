Borders rugby clubs looking at ways of broadening the sport’s appeal

The Borders Clan in action at a tournament in Hawick in 2023 (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

Rugby clubs in the Borders are looking at ways of broadening their appeal beyond their traditional membership.

Players with physical and learning disabilities joined representatives of girls and women’s teams and groups promoting walking rugby for older people on Sunday at Gala’s Netherdale ground for the first in a series of three workshops being run by the new Scottish Borders District Union in a bid to safeguard the future of the sport by getting more people involved.

Borders Clan coaches Gary Murdie and Keith Scott, both former Hawick players, cited their fast-growing squad, made up of adults and young people with neurodiverse issues and learning disabilities, as an example of drawing new blood from sectors of society not previously catered for by clubs.

“We’re getting lots of interest in the clan, and seeing the fun the players have is brilliant,” said Murdie.

“People seem to be drifting away from sport in their teens, so anything we can do to get people involved with their local clubs is a good thing.

“It’s great to see a real focus on inclusion from the SBDU.

“For us, it was great to network with other people who have similar interests and who overlap with us on issues.”

Other speakers included union directors Stephanie Dalgliesh and Colin Richardson, the former telling of the growth of girls and women’s rugby in the region from under-16 level upwards and the latter, left needing a wheelchair by a rallying accident in 2010, advising on how to make facilities more accessible for people with limited mobility.

The union is holding further workshops looking at funding club rugby back at the Galashiels ground on Sunday, March 2, and on the future of sevens Rugby at Melrose’s Greenyards clubhouse on Sunday, March 30, both from 1pm to 3pm. Details are available at https://sbdu.scot/