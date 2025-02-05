​Borders rugby club found guilty of misconduct after abuse of official

Peebles losing 16-14 at home to Biggar in November (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

​Peebles have been found guilty of misconduct by a Scottish Rugby disciplinary panel following abuse of a referee during their 16-14 loss at home to Biggar at the end of November.

​A spectator watching from the balcony at the Gytes was reported to have shouted ‘ref, you’ll be lucky to leave here alive’ at the match official, along with other abuse, after that Arnold Clark National League Division 1 game, leading to the club being charged and now facing a fine unless they comply with three sanctions.

Those conditions are that the clubhouse balcony be closed to spectators until the first XV’s second home game of next season, a match official liaison officer be appointed to help maintain order at all home fixtures and a workshop be held to highlight the impact of abuse on victims and look at ways of preventing further such issues.

Responding to those sections, the club this week issued a statement saying: “Rugby is a sport with a long history of demonstrating respect for the referee and creating a friendly environment for all to enjoy it both on and off the field, and as a club, we have worked hard to provide this in Peebles and surrounding areas.

“We are horrified that one or two individuals who think that it is all right to abuse match officials have done so much damage to the ethos that we are trying to create for our sport and, indeed, to our reputation as a friendly local club working hard within our community.

“We encourage all our members, coaches, players, spectators and volunteers to help us respect the sanctions imposed on us and to support the club executive in helping to eradicate all forms of abuse from our game by speaking up and challenging any form of abuse when they hear it or report it immediately.

“We look forward to your support and hard work in helping us repair the damage to our reputation that this misconduct charge has brought.”