Borders rugby club call it quits after 140 years due to lack of numbers

Walkerburn Rugby Club's Haugh playing fields, pictured in 2015 (Photo: Stuart Cobley)

The club have had to withdraw from leagues in the past because of repeated inability to field teams but their closure this week looks to be last chapter in a history stretching back just a decade short of a century and a half.

Drawing on a core population of fewer than 800 and having Scottish National League Division 1 sides Gala and Peebles as neighbours have left the Caberston Road club struggling for numbers over recent years, resulting in them only managing to fulfil eight fixtures last Scottish East Region Reserve League Division 2 season, and officials there fearerd those difficulties would only get worse going forward, prompting them to call it quits.

Explaining that decision, a spokesperson for the club, possibly best known further afield for their May sevens tornaments, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Walkerburn Rugby Club.

Walkerburn Rugby Club's Caberston Road clubhouse, pictured in 2015 (Photo: Stuart Cobley)

“After much consideration and reflection, our committee have made the difficult decision to cease operations.

“We believe it is our duty to provide clarity regarding the reasons behind this pivotal moment in our club’s history.

“Over the years, we have witnessed a gradual decline in player participation.

“Despite our best efforts, assembling a team for matches has become increasingly challenging, and lack of sufficient player numbers has impacted on our ability to compete effectively.

“Our dedicated committee members have tirelessly worked to keep the club afloat. However, the burden of managing critical tasks has fallen upon a small group and the workload has become overwhelming. They have valiantly attempted to perform the duties of a full team but it is no longer sustainable.

“The cancellation of our 100th sevens tournament and our absence from the 2024/25 season, which would have been our 140th, weighs heavily on our hearts.

“These milestones were meant to celebrate our rich history and the passion we share for rugby.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout the years, from the Scottish Rugby Union to fellow clubs such as Gala YM and Lismore.

“Additionally, we appreciate the individuals who volunteered their time, ensuring that Walkerburn Rugby Club remained a vibrant part of our community.

“While the chapter may be closing, the memories forged on the pitch, the friendships kindled and the spirit of rugby will forever resonate within us.

“We bid farewell with gratitude and a sense of pride for the legacy we leave behind.”

Walkerburn were due to conclude their current season this coming Saturday away to a Watsonians reserve side but that fixture has been cancelled due to their Edinburgh hosts’ inability to get a team together and a 28-0 win has been awarded to the Borderers, their only victory of the season.

Prior to that, they’d lost 59-3 away to Leith’s seconds on Saturday gone, 53-5 at home to Preston Lodge’s seconds at the beginning of March, 75-10 at Caledonian Thebans in mid-January, 71-28 hosting Edinburgh Northern’s seconds at the end of November, 67-7 at home to Watsonians at the start of that month, 33-5 at the Haugh against Leith in mid-October and 83-15 at Edinburgh Northern at the end of September.