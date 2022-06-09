Borders players to the four in South America rugby squad

Rory Darge (picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The ex-Gala ace has chosen three of the area's forwards – Rory Sutherland, Jamie Bhatti and Rory Darge – with Darcy Graham the sole southerner among the backs.Scotland ‘A’ take on Chile in Santiago on Saturday, June 25 (kick-off 9pm BST) before Scotland play a three-test series against Argentina on Saturdays July 2, July 9 and July 16 (kick-offs 8.10pm BST).Glasgow Warriors’ Rory Darge, the ex-Melrose and Southern Knights back row, who made such a good impression in this year’s Six Nations, is back with the playing group following a spell of injury, along with Worcester Warriors’ prop Rory Sutherland, who previously had spells with Gala and Hawick.

Another potential choice at prop is ex-Melrose loose head Jamie Bhatti, currently with Glasgow Warriors.Former Hawick winger Darcy Graham, who last weekend marked his 50th appearance for Edinburgh, is named in the backs.Scotland A will kick off the tour, against Chile, with their first competitive fixture since 2014.Chile will use the match as preparation for their Rugby World Cup play-offs against USA after beating Canada last year in an Americas qualifying match.

This will be the first time Chile have played a Six Nations team in more than 60 years and is their first meeting with the Scots at any international level.Townsend’s squad will then travel to Argentina for Scotland’s first three-test series against a Tier 1 side.The last time Scotland played in Argentina was in 2018, following a tour of North America, in a six-try 15-44 win in Resistencia, with George Horne scoring a brace.

Rory Sutherland (picture by Bill McBurnie)

The match with Chile is due to be shown live on Premier Sports, while the games against Argentina will be live on Sky Sports.

Darcy Graham (picture by Robert Perry/Getty Images)