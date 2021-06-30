Borders players shake-up ahead of Scots U20 Six Nations clash with Italy
Borders rugby players have been shuffled around the squad once again as Scotland’s Under-20s prepare for their next game in the 2021 Six Nations tournament in Cardiff.
The young Scots face Italy tomorrow (Thursday) in the third round of the tournament at Cardiff Arms Park, kicking off at 2pm – live on S4C Clic and YouTube.Fifer Alex Samuel returns to the starting line- up to captain the side from the second row – and hoping to inspire them after their 31-12 defeat to England last week.
Hooker Jamie Drummond retains his position in favour of Southern Knights player Patrick Harrison, who starts on the replacements’ bench.
U20s head coach Sean Lineen has shown faith again in the half-back pairing from round one, with Murray Redpath – son of ex-Scotland captain Bryan and younger brother of Scots international Cam Redpath – starting at scrum-half with Cammy Scott, of Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby, at stand-off.Last week’s stand-off, tryscorer Christian Townsend – son of ex-Gala star and current Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend – drops to the bench, where he’s seated alongside forward Rhys Tait (Southern Knights)Lineen said: “There were some really good periods of play last week against England and we played with a lot of heart and passion.“Up front, a number of players impressed us and have earned their starting positions this week. In a tournament with such a short turnaround time, it’s important we use our whole squad, so there are a few changes in the backs where players get the opportunity for game time.“Italy ran France close last weekend and we know they will be a tough outfit. The team know they will need to convert the pressure we’re applying into points if we are to earn the win.”
Scotland U20 team to face Italy:15 Elliot Gourlay (Sale Sharks), 14 Adam Scott* (GHA), 13 Thomas Glendinning* (Glasgow Hawks), 12 Scott King (Heriot’s Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby), 11 Finlay Callaghan (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors), 10 Cameron Scott (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby), 9 Murray Redpath (Newcastle University), 1 Cole Lamberton (Watsonians Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby), 2 Jamie Drummond (Ayrshire Bulls), 3 George Breese (Stirling Wolves), 4 Max Williamson (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors), 5 Alex Samuel, captain (Stirling County)/ Glasgow Warriors) , 6 Archie Smeaton (Cambridge University), 8 Ben Muncaster (Watsonians Rugby/Edinburgh Rugby), 7 Ollie Leatherbarrow (Exeter University). Replacements – 16 Patrick Harrison (Southern Knights/Edinburgh Rugby), 17 Michael Jones (Boroughmuir Bears), 18 Olly Frostick (Ealing Trailfinders), 19 Euan Ferrie (Glasgow Hawks), 20 Rhys Tait (Southern Knights), 21 Rory Jackson (Ayrshire Bulls/Glasgow Warriors), 22 Euan Cunningham (Stirling County/Glasgow Warriors), 23. Christian Townsend (Ayrshire Bulls), 24. Michael Gray (Boroughmuir Bears/Glasgow Warriors), 25. Ross McKnight (Stirling County), 26. Alex Clayton (Bath University).