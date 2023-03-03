Borders derby one of five games left for Gala this season in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1

James Glendinning on his way for his first touchdown of four for Gala versus Stewart's Melville (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

The Galashiels side have got five games of this season left to go after their 52-22 victory at home at Netherdale to Edinburgh’s Stewart’s Melville on Saturday, starting with a trip to Stirling County this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and that’s followed by a Borders derby at home to Melrose the Saturday after, March 11, also at 3pm.

Gala will be looking to do the double at Bridgehaugh Park, having beaten County 55-17 in the reverse fixtire in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re currently fourth in the table with 56 points from 17 fixtures, 14 points worse off than third-placed Melrose but with a game in hand on them.

On the floor is Gala captain Angus Dun, having been tackled by Stewart's Melville's George Lee (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

“There’s potentially a bit of complacency as we can’t get promoted and we can’t get relegated so we’ve definitely got to drive ourselves,” Dods told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.

“We’re off to Stirling next week than on to Melrose at home so they’re a couple of big weeks for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Glendinning scored four tries for Gala on Saturday, with Angus Dun, Euan Dods, Tim McKavanagh and Scott Peffers also touching down and Craig Dods adding six conversions.

Mason Moir, Kyle Henderson and Billy Robertson scored tries for the visitors, with Henderson converting two and also kicking a penalty.

Gala kicker Craig Dods in action at Netherdale on Saturday versus Stewart's Melville (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Euan Dods touching down for Gala against Stewart's Melville on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad