Borders derby on fixture card as Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season resumes after weekend off

By Darin Hutson
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 13:18 BST
Josh Welsh tackling Hamish Weir during Selkirk’s 24-22 win at Melrose in September in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)placeholder image
Josh Welsh tackling Hamish Weir during Selkirk’s 24-22 win at Melrose in September in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)
​The current Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season resumes this coming Saturday after a weekend off and its first fixture card of October includes this term’s fifth Borders derby.

Selkirk host Melrose for a Border League double-header, with kick-off at Philiphaugh at 3pm.

Most Popular

That will be head coach Gordon Henderson’s Souters’ third derby of the current campaign and they’ve lost both their others so far – by 22-12 away to Bruce McNeil and Nikki Walker’s Kelso last time out on Saturday, September 20, and 18-17 at Graham Hogg’s Hawick 14 days prior.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s opposite numbers Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose’s second, having lost their first – on the road at Kelso on Saturday, September 13 – by 14-8.

Selkirk got the better of Melrose home and away at the Greenyards last season, by 35-29 in January and 24-22 last September respectively.

Hawick and Kelso are both on the road this Saturday, the former at table-toppers Ayr and the latter at seventh-placed Glasgow Hawks and they’re both 3pm kick-offs as well.

The Greens lost both their games against defending champions Ayr last term, by 93-0 at home at Mansfield Park in March and 59-7 away last November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kelso enjoyed mixed fortunes against Hawks, winning 27-24 at home at Poynder Park in March after losing 37-33 away six months prior.

Five rounds into the season, Kelso are the Borders’ top dogs in the premiership table, sitting fifth, on 13 points.

Melrose are sixth, on nine points; Hawick eighth, on seven; and Selkirk bottom, with four.

Related topics:MelroseKelsoPremiershipBordersSelkirkHawick
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice