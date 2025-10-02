Borders derby on fixture card as Arnold Clark Premiership rugby season resumes after weekend off
That will be head coach Gordon Henderson’s Souters’ third derby of the current campaign and they’ve lost both their others so far – by 22-12 away to Bruce McNeil and Nikki Walker’s Kelso last time out on Saturday, September 20, and 18-17 at Graham Hogg’s Hawick 14 days prior.
It’s opposite numbers Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose’s second, having lost their first – on the road at Kelso on Saturday, September 13 – by 14-8.
Selkirk got the better of Melrose home and away at the Greenyards last season, by 35-29 in January and 24-22 last September respectively.
Hawick and Kelso are both on the road this Saturday, the former at table-toppers Ayr and the latter at seventh-placed Glasgow Hawks and they’re both 3pm kick-offs as well.
The Greens lost both their games against defending champions Ayr last term, by 93-0 at home at Mansfield Park in March and 59-7 away last November.
Kelso enjoyed mixed fortunes against Hawks, winning 27-24 at home at Poynder Park in March after losing 37-33 away six months prior.
Five rounds into the season, Kelso are the Borders’ top dogs in the premiership table, sitting fifth, on 13 points.
Melrose are sixth, on nine points; Hawick eighth, on seven; and Selkirk bottom, with four.