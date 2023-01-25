Borders derby in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 next up for Kelso and Gala

Gala's Glenn McCrum on the ball during his side's 27-23 home loss to Kelso in October (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Kelso were due to head up to Highland, Melrose to host Dundee and Gala to play Biggar at home but all six of the division’s planned games were called off.

Kelso and Melrose’s fixtures have been rescheduled for Saturday, April 15, and Gala’s for the Saturday after.

This coming Saturday sees head coach Kevin Utterson’s Kelso side hosting a Borders derby against Gala, with kick-off at Poynder Park at 3pm, and the hosts will be looking to do the double against their rivals, having won the reverse fixture in Galashiels 27-23 back in mid-October.

That victory, Kelso’s first at Netherdale since 2006, saw them knock Gala off top spot in the table.

Their try-scorers, assisted by a penalty try, were Cammy Thompson, Andy Tait and captain Frankie Robson, with Dwain Patterson adding a penalty and conversion.

Touching down for then head coach Stuart Johnson’s Gala team were Marius Tamosaitis and Stevie Cairns, with Harris Rutherford adding three penalties and two conversions.

Melrose are on the road to Glasgow High Kelvinside, that game also kicking off at 3pm, and they too will have a double in their sights, having got the better of the Glaswegians at home at the Greenyards by 50-29 on the same date.