Borders derby in rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 next up for Kelso and Gala
Kelso, Melrose and Gala had to put their challenges for rugby’s Tennent’s National League Division 1 title on hold at the weekend as their scheduled fixtures were called off due to pitches being frozen.
Kelso were due to head up to Highland, Melrose to host Dundee and Gala to play Biggar at home but all six of the division’s planned games were called off.
Kelso and Melrose’s fixtures have been rescheduled for Saturday, April 15, and Gala’s for the Saturday after.
This coming Saturday sees head coach Kevin Utterson’s Kelso side hosting a Borders derby against Gala, with kick-off at Poynder Park at 3pm, and the hosts will be looking to do the double against their rivals, having won the reverse fixture in Galashiels 27-23 back in mid-October.
That victory, Kelso’s first at Netherdale since 2006, saw them knock Gala off top spot in the table.
Their try-scorers, assisted by a penalty try, were Cammy Thompson, Andy Tait and captain Frankie Robson, with Dwain Patterson adding a penalty and conversion.
Touching down for then head coach Stuart Johnson’s Gala team were Marius Tamosaitis and Stevie Cairns, with Harris Rutherford adding three penalties and two conversions.
Melrose are on the road to Glasgow High Kelvinside, that game also kicking off at 3pm, and they too will have a double in their sights, having got the better of the Glaswegians at home at the Greenyards by 50-29 on the same date.
Kelso go into this weekend’s fixture card in pole position in the table, on 63 points from 14 games, a point ahead of Ayr, with Melrose third on 54 and Gala fourth on 41.