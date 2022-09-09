News you can trust since 1855
Borders derby among rugby fixtures called off as mark of respect following death of Queen

Tomorrow’s Tennent’s Premiership and Border League double-header between Selkirk and Jed-Forest at the former’s Philiphaugh home ground has been called off, along with the rest of Scotland’s rugby fixture list, as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday at the age of 96.

By Darin Hutson
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:42 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:56 am
Queen Elizabeth II pictured in Portsmouth in May last year (Photo by Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
That was one of two premiership fixtures lined up involving Borders teams, the other being Hawick hosting Musselburgh, also at 3pm.

Kelso, Gala and Melrose’s planned Tennent’s National League Division 1 games away to Dundee and Ayr and at home to Stewart’s Melville are among the other fixtures for tomorrow postponed, along with Peebles’ trip to Kirkcaldy in National League Division 2, also at 3pm, and Southern Knights’ postponed Fosroc Super6 Championship game at home to Ayrshire Bulls at 1pm.

Scotland’s women’s rugby team’s scheduled summer test against Spain on Sunday is off too.

No decision has been made yet on games lined up for the following Saturday, September 17.

A Scottish Rugby Union spokesperson said: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of her majesty the Queen and offers its condolences to the whole royal family.

“As a mark of respect, we have decided to suspend all domestic competitive matches this weekend.”

