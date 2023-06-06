Borders back-row Rhys Tait swaps Glasgow Warriors for Doncaster Knights

New Doncaster Knights recruit Rhys Tait during a Scotland under-20s training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in February 2022 (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

The 20-year-old back-row has now signed a permanent deal with the South Yorkshire team after spending part of last Rugby Football Union Championship season there on loan, scoring two tries on his debut against Bedford Blues as a second-half substitute in February.

Former Scotland under-20 captain Tait, previously with Boroughmuir Bears alongside younger brother Corey and fellow Fosroc Super6 side Southern Knights, and also briefly at home-town team Hawick last season, says he’s happy to be heading south of the border on a longer-term basis, explaining: “I was welcomed into the squad straight away by all the players and coaches, and I really enjoyed the tight-knit group atmosphere in training and games, so I’m delighted to have signed for the Knights for next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knights head coach Steve Boden is glad to have got the Border back, saying: “We’re delighted that Rhys has come on board with us for next year.

“Obviously, we got a good look at what he can do last year with him coming on loan at the back end of the season.

“He’s a young man with a lot of aspiration and ambition.

“He’s very comfortable on the ball and has got a very good skill-set, and he’s hungry to try to kick on his rugby career.

“We think he’s going to add some great competition within our environment, and we’re looking to see him grow in a Doncaster shirt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad