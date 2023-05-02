News you can trust since 1855
Borderers touch down as Scotland’s women’s rugby team record first back-to-back victories for 17 years

Hawick’s Lana Skeldon and Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie both scored tries for Scotland’s women’s rugby team as they followed up their first win since February 2022 with their first back-to-back victories for 17 years.

By Darin Hutson
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:14 BST
Chloe Rollie celebrating scoring Scotland's sixth try during their 36-10 Women's Six Nations win versus Ireland at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Chloe Rollie celebrating scoring Scotland's sixth try during their 36-10 Women's Six Nations win versus Ireland at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Saturday’s 36-10 defeat of Ireland at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium, following on from a 29-21 win hosting Italy a week previously, concluded the Scots’ Women’s Six Nations campaign, securing a fourth-placed finish on ten points from five fixtures.

Hooker Skeldon, 29, is now on 61 caps and full-back Rollie, 27, on 56.

Hawick’s Lisa Thomson was unavailable for selection by head coach Bryan Easson, having returned to duty with Great Britain’s women’s sevens squad ahead of a tournament in France this month.

Lana Skeldon celebrates scoring Scotland's second try during their Women's Six Nations match against Ireland at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)Lana Skeldon celebrates scoring Scotland's second try during their Women's Six Nations match against Ireland at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
