Borderers touch down as Scotland’s women’s rugby team record first back-to-back victories for 17 years
Hawick’s Lana Skeldon and Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie both scored tries for Scotland’s women’s rugby team as they followed up their first win since February 2022 with their first back-to-back victories for 17 years.
Saturday’s 36-10 defeat of Ireland at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium, following on from a 29-21 win hosting Italy a week previously, concluded the Scots’ Women’s Six Nations campaign, securing a fourth-placed finish on ten points from five fixtures.
Hooker Skeldon, 29, is now on 61 caps and full-back Rollie, 27, on 56.
Hawick’s Lisa Thomson was unavailable for selection by head coach Bryan Easson, having returned to duty with Great Britain’s women’s sevens squad ahead of a tournament in France this month.