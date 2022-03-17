Borderers Stuart Hogg and Darcy Graham to make it a full house of starts this Six Nations

Darcy Graham at a Scotland training session in Edinburgh on Monday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Hogg, 29, continues as full-back and captain and Graham, 24, will be on the wing once again.

The former is now on 92 caps and the latter 26.

They’ll be joined by ex-Melrose and Southern Knights player Rory Darge, getting his fifth cap.

Stuart Hogg during a Scotland training session on Monday in Edinburgh (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Borderer Glen Young’s wait for a first cap goes on, though, as the former Jed-Forest youth player drops out of the Scottish squad, along with Kiran McDonald and Duhan van der Merwe, with Fraser Brown, Murphy Walker, Scott Cummings and Jordan Edmunds replacing them.

Hogg and Darge, 22, have scored a try apiece so far this championship, the former in last weekend’s 33-22 victory in Italy and the latter in the Scots’ 36-17 home defeat by France on Saturday, February 26.

Graham has touched down twice, against Italy and during his side’s 20-17 loss in Wales on Saturday, February 12.

Hogg’s try was his 26th for his country, extending the record he set during the Scots’ 29-10 autumn test win against Japan in November. He’s now two clear of Tony Stanger and Ian Smith at the head of the list of Scotland’s all-time top try-scorers.

Rory Darge training with the Scottish squad this week in Edinburgh (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Scotland’s last game of this year’s Six Nations takes place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, kicking off at 4.45pm.

They go into it fourth in the table with 10 points from four games and their hosts sit second with 16, two behind front-runners France.

Making up the rest of Scotland’s starting XV are Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn, Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price, Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson.

Saturday’s replacements, besides Brown, are Allan Dell, Willem Nel, Sam Skinner, Josh Bayliss, Ben White, Finn Russell and Mark Bennett.

Ex-Gala and Border Reivers star Townsend, 48, has warned his players they’ll need to be at the top of their game to get a result aginst the Irish, saying: “They play ambitious rugby allied to very good detail around the set-piece and the contact, with some excellent individuals, and they’re full of confidence.