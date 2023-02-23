“France play an intense and highly physical game, something we must also do if we want another win this week.”

Rudi Brown in action for Scotland versus England in the Under-20 Six Nations in London at the start of February (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

That match follows the age-grade side’s first win in almost three years and it was a try by Melrose’s Brown that helped secure it.

Southern Knights openside flanker Brown, 19, touched down for the young Scots against Wales a week ago Friday with nine minutes on the clock en route for an 18-17 victory at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium.

That was the hosts’ only try of the game other than a 49th-minute penalty try, accompanied by a penalty apiece from ex-Southern Knights scrum-half Ben Afshar on 29 minutes and Dan King on 69.

Corey Tait in action for Scotland versus Wales in the Under-20 Six Nations at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on February 10 (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

Also in the starting line-up that time round were Hawick’s Tait, at Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir Bears these days, at hooker and Lauder’s Sam Derrick, a team-mate of Brown’s at the Melrose club, at No 8.

Both Brown and Tait, 18, started for Scotland against England the week before that, but Derrick, 19, was among the replacements that time round, coming on for Jonny Morris with 40 minutes played of that 41-36 defeat at London’s Twickenham Stoop.

Tomorrow’s match kicks off at 8pm at the Stade Armandie in Agen and will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

Making up the rest of the Scots’ starting XV, co-captained by Duncan Munn and Liam McConnell, are King, Morris, Ben Evans, Kerr Yule, William Robinson, Richie Simpson, Finlay Burgess, Craig Davidson, Moby Ogunlaja, Jake Parkinson and Ruaraidh Hart, with Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, Max Surry, Robbie Deans, Eddie Erskine, Johnny Rutherford, Ewan Guy, Charlie Clare and Geordie Gwynn as replacements.

Their head coach, Kenny Murray, said: “The team produced a commendable performance at Scotstoun a couple of weekends ago, especially in the kind of weather they faced.

“Everyone took great confidence from the victory at home, but we must back it up in France.

