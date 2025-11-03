Borderers Roy Laidlaw, Rob Moffat and Richie Dixon among 13 new additions to Scottish Rugby’s hall of fame

Back from left, Rob Moffat, David Sole, Jim Fleming, Hollie Davidson, Rory Blair, Sandra Colamartino, Lucy Millard, Scott Hastings and Rob Wainwright, with, front, Roy Laidlaw, David Rollo and Richie Dixon during a Scottish Rugby hall of fame induction ceremony at Greyfriars Hall in Edinburgh last Thursday (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Three Borderers are among 13 new additions to Scottish Rugby’s hall of fame.

Jedburgh’s Roy Laidlaw, Melrose’s Rob Moffat and Chirnside’s Richie Dixon were inducted into the hall at a ceremony at Edinburgh’s Virgin Hotel last Thursday, along with Rob Wainwright, Scott Hastings, David Sole, Mike Blair, David Rollo, Sandra Colamartino, Jim Fleming, Lucy Millard, Hollie Davidson and the late Bill Maclagan.

Announcing those latest honours, Gala and Scotland rugby legend Chris Paterson, chairman of the hall of fame panel and a member of the hall himself, said: “Tonight we commemorate the rich and enduring contributions of the men and women whose influence in Scottish rugby, in whatever their role, is the stuff of legend.

“The word inspiration’ doesn’t really do them justice.

“The hall of fame is about so much more than winning caps for Scotland. Its purpose is to recognise those who have shown or achieved an exceptional commitment to rugby at a local, national or international level, and it can be in any sphere – for example, playing, refereeing, administration or broadcasting. Like rugby itself, it embraces everyone.”

Those 13 additions, the first for three years, take the membership of the hall, launched in 2010, to 54, including Jedburgh’s Gary Armstrong; Selkirk’s John Rutherford; Stow’s Douglas Elliot; Melrose’s Ned Haig, Mark Robertson, Jim Telfer and Doddie Weir; and Hawick’s Bill McLaren, Hugh McLeod and Jim Renwick.

Former Jed-Forest scrum-half Laidlaw was a member of Scotland’s 1984 grand slam-winning team, earning 47 caps between 1980 and 1988, 35 of them alongside Rutherford, 70, as a record-breaking half-back partnership.

As well as captaining his country, he was given a British and Irish Lions call-up in 1983 for their tour of New Zealand, playing in all four tests and 13 games all together.

Ex-Melrose winger Moffat, 68, currently director of rugby at the Greenyards club, was awarded a retrospective Scotland cap in 2023 for playing in their 74-9 win against Japan in Tokyo in 1977 but his hall of fame nod is for his contribution to the sport as a physical education teacher at Galashiels Academy and Edinburgh’s Merchiston Castle School and coach for Glasgow Warriors, Scotland’s sevens side, the old Border Reivers, Edinburgh and the Romanian national team.

Chirnside-born Dixon, 78, was also awarded a retrospective cap two years ago for playing against the Netherlands in 1974 in Glasgow but, like Moffat, it’s his coaching that has earned him a place in the hall of fame. He’s coached three international teams besides Scotland from 1995 to 1998, namely Georgia, Tonga and Sweden, and he’s also been a coaching consultant for World Rugby.

Laidlaw, Moffat and Dixon were presented with cap sculptures by current Scottish Rugby Union president Keith Wallace, past president Dee Bradbury and Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu.