Borderers Rory Sutherland and Patrick Harrison in Scottish national rugby team’s match-day squad v Uruguay

Rory Sutherland, right, on the ball for Scotland during their 73-12 win against Canada in Ottawa on Saturday, July 6 (Photo: Chris Tanouye/Getty Images for Scottish Rugby)

Both of the only Borderers left in the Scottish national rugby team’s tour squad have been named in the match-day line-up for their concluding game against Uruguay this coming Saturday.

Loosehead prop Rory Sutherland is in head coach Gregor Townsend’s starting XV and hooker Patrick Harrison is on the bench for the second game on the bounce after making his international debut in Saturday gone’s 52-11 victory against Chile.

Hawick’s Sutherland, 31, is currently on 32 caps and West Linton’s Harrison, 22, will be hoping to claim his second.

Sutherland’s Glasgow warriors team-mate Huw Jones’ appearance will be his 50th.

Fellow Warrior and former Southern Knights openside flanker Rory Darge will skipper Saturday’s squad, and that will be the 24-year-old’s 22nd cap.

The Scots’ fourth and final tour match, at Montevideo’s Estadio Charrúa, kicks off at 8pm and will be screened live on TNT Sports 2, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer.Also in Saturday’s starting Xv are Harry Paterson, Kyle Rowe, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben Healy, George Horne, Ewan Ashman, Javan Sebastian, Max Williamson, Scott Cummings, Luke Crosbie and Matt Fagerson.

Joining Edinburgh’s Harrison on the bench are Pierre Schoeman, Murphy Walker, Gregor Brown, Jamie Ritchie, Jamie Dobie, Adam Hastings and Kyle Steyn.

Looking ahead to taking on the Uruguayans as his squad bid to make it four wins out of four this tour, following an opening 73-12 victory in Canada on Saturday, July 6, and one by 42-7 against the USA six days later, ex-Gala stalwart Townsend, 51, said: “It will be a massive game for them.

“They’ve played France and Argentina now, and although they lost those games, they’ve had two test matches against teams in the top ten in the world and they’ve got another one on Saturday against us.

“I think that was always going to be the toughest game.