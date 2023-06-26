Borderers on scoresheet as Scotland under-20 rugby side prepare for trophy in Africa with warm-up win versus Spain
Boroughmuir Bears hooker Tait got the young Scots’ first try at the at the Ruta de la Plata Stadium in Zamora and Southern Knights winger Douglas touched down the second from last of the six that followed on 54 minutes.
Also on the scoresheet for head coach Kenny Murray’s side were ex-Knight and co-captain Ben Afshar at the double, Jonny Smith, co-skipper Liam McConnell and Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, with conversions added by Richie Simpson twice, Afshar and Andy McLean.
Murray said: “It was a really important game for us to get preparation for the World Rugby U20 Trophy.
“I thought it was a rusty performance, which I expected as the guys haven’t played together very much over the last wee while, so we’ve got a lot of learning to do on understanding the consequences of international rugby as we move towards next month.”
The 49-year-old is expected to name the squad he’s taking to Nairobi this week.
Scotland will be in a pool with Zimbabwe, the USA and Uruguay at the eight-team African competition – starting on Saturday, July 15 – and Spain will be in the other with Kenya, Samoa and Hong Kong/China.
Also in the Scots’ starting line-up in Spain were Dan King, Ben Salmon, Kerr Yule, Geordie Gwynn, Craig Davidson, Callum Norrie, Eddie Erskine, Jake Parkinson and Jonny Morris.
Douglas’s Knights team-mate Sam Derrick was among Sunday’s replacements.