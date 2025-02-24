Borderers Nairn Moncrieff and Ross Wolfenden unable to help halt Scotland’s losing start to rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations

England’s George Pearson getting past Scotland’s Ross Wolfenden during the hosts’ 57-13 Under-20 Six Nations win at Newcastle’s Kingston Park on Friday (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Borderers Nairn Moncrieff and Ross Wolfenden were unable to help stop Scotland’s losing start to rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations stretching to three games as they were beaten 57-13 by England at Newcastle’s Kingston Park on Friday.

Right-winger Moncrieff was given his second start of the tournament, playing for the first half before making way for Ayr’s Cameron van Wyk, and ex-Peebles fly-half Wolfenden was brought on as a replacement for outside-centre Campbell Waugh just after the hour mark.

Moncrieff, formerly at Gala but now with United Rugby Championship outfit Edinburgh’s academy, like Wolfenden and Hawick’s Hector Patterson, kept hold of the No 14 shirt he was given for the Scots’ 33-15 loss at home to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, February 8, his first start for head coach Kenny Murray’s age-grade side.

He played for the first 73 minutes of that defeat before making way for Waugh, with Patterson, the only other Borderer in the Scottish squad, being brought on at half-time and Wolfenden on 70 minutes, respectively taking over from Noah Cowan at scrum-half and Matthew Urwin at fly-half.

All three made appearances from the bench for Scotland’s opening 22-10 defeat at home to Italy on Friday, January 31, too, Patterson being first on, replacing Cowan at scrum-half on 49 minutes, with Moncrieff and Wolfenden, both making their under-20 debuts, following him onto the pitch on 64 minutes and 76 respectively, taking over from left-winger Fergus Watson and Urwin.

Patterson was ruled out of selection for Friday’s game by injury.

Watson and Oliver Duncan scored tries for Scotland, with Jack Brown kicking a penalty.

Touching down for the English were Campbell Ridl, Kepu Tuipulotu at the double, Kane James, Tye Raymont, Tom Burrow, George Pearson, Jack Bracken and Angus Hall, with Benjamin Coen kicking four conversions and Josh Bellamy another two.

Nairn Moncrieff on the ball for Scotland during their 22-10 Under-20 Six Nations loss to Italy at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Friday, January 31, 2025 (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

That defeat leaves the Scots bottom of the table without any points ahead of a visit to Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium from third-placed Wales on Friday, March 7, and a trip to second-placed France the Friday after, both 7.15pm kick-offs.

Scotland captain Freddy Douglas was disappointed by his side’s showing, telling BBC Sport afterwards: “Obviously it hurts losing to England, it being such an emotional game.

“To not come out with quite as much intent as we wanted and letting them score quite a few easy tries really does hurt.

“I feel like we’re so much a better team than we showed.

“We’ve got to go full force into Wales. We’ve got to be better than that.”