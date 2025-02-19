Borderers Nairn Moncrieff and Ross Wolfenden named in Scotland’s match-day squad to face England in rugby’s Under-20 Six Nations

Nairn Moncrieff on the ball during Scotland’s 33-15 Under-20 Six Nations loss to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, February 8 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Borderer Nairn Moncrieff is being given his second start of rugby’s Under-20 Six Nations for Scotland away to England this Friday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right-winger Moncrieff, formerly of Gala but now with United Rugby Championship outfit Edinburgh’s academy, retains the No 14 shirt he was given for the Scots’ 33-15 loss at home to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, February 8, his first start for head coach Kenny Murray’s age-grade side.

Former Peebles fly-half Ross Wolfenden will be among the replacements for this week’s trip south of Hadrian’s Wall to Newcastle’s Kingston Park but the only other Borderer in the Scottish squad, Hawick’s Hector Patterson, has been ruled out by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing his selection for that 7.15pm kick-off game, being screened live on BBC iPlayer, Murray, 51, said: “England have made a good start to the tournament and are a strong side, so we’ll need to up our performance levels from the first two games, which we know this group can do.

Ross Wolfenden in action during Scotland’s 33-15 Under-20 Six Nations loss to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, February 8 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

“We’re still looking for that 80-minute performance. We have competed in parts our games so far but as we build towards our return to the World Rugby U20 Championship in the summer, it’s important that we keep improving and competing for full matches.”

Accompanying Moncrieff in the visitors’ starting XV, to be captained by Johnny Ventisei, are Jack Brown, Kerr Yule, Fergus Watson, Matthew Urwin, Noah Cowan, Jake Shearer, Seb Stephen, Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Bart Godsell, Dan Halkon, Oliver Duncan, Freddy Douglas and Reuben Logan.

Sitting alongside Edinburgh academy player Wolfenden on the bench will be Joe Roberts, Oliver McKenna, Jamie Stewart, Charlie Moss, Billy Allen, Hamish MacArthur and Campbell Waugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moncrieff played for the first 73 minutes of the Scots’ loss to the Irish before making way for Waugh. Patterson was brought on at half-time and Wolfenden on 70 minutes, respectively taking over from Noah Cowan at scrum-half and Matthew Urwin at fly-half.

Hector Patterson in action during Scotland’s 33-15 Under-20 Six Nations loss to Ireland at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, February 8 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

All three made appearances from the bench for Scotland’s opening 22-10 defeat at home to Italy on Friday, January 31. Patterson was first on, replacing Cowan at scrum-half on 49 minutes, with Moncrieff and Wolfenden, both making their under-20 debuts, following him onto the field on 64 minutes and 76 respectively, taking over from left-winger Watson and fly-half Urwin.

The young Scots go into round three of the tournament at the bottom of the table without any points, their hosts being at the opposite end of the standings on eight points.

Rounds four and five bring a return home to Edinburgh to host Wales on Friday, March 7, and a trip to France on Friday, March 14, both 7.15pm kick-offs.