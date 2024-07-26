Borderers Lisa Thomson, Lana Skeldon and Chloe Rollie named in Scotland women’s rugby squad ahead of WXV 2 title defence

Chloe Rollie playing for Loughborough Lightning versus Saracens in Northampton in June (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Borderers Lisa Thomson, Lana Skeldon and Chloe Rollie are all set to help Scotland’s women’s rugby team defend their WXV 2 title in South Africa in September after being named in a 35-strong extended training squad.

Head coach Bryan Easson’s side will host Wales and Fiji for two warm-up autumn tests before heading off to Cape Town to try to follow up their success in the inaugural WXV 2 tournament last October, also in South Africa.

Apart from Hawick’s Thomson, currently on duty with Great Britain’s women’s rugby sevens squad at the 2024 Olympics in France, his squad, made up of 19 forwards and 16 backs, will start a month-long training programme on Monday before being trimmed by five ahead of the Welsh visiting Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Friday, September 6.

Announcing his selection, Easson, 50, said: “It can’t be understated the importance of these next few months as we look to ensure Scotland women qualify for the Rugby World Cup 2025 and maintain a top-eight world ranking position whilst competing in Cape Town.

Lana Skeldon playing for Bristol Bears at home to Loughborough Lightning in February (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“I believe this group can take us there. The level of blended experience we have is unlike any Scotland women’s team that have come before them.

“The next few weeks are going to be all about focusing on how we best prepare ourselves for the challenges that lie ahead not only in the immediate future but the upcoming year.”

Thomson, 26, is currently on 60 caps, her new Ealing Trailfinders team-mate Rollie, 29, from Jedburgh, on 65; and Hawick’s Skeldon, 30, on 69.

Bristol Bears hooker Skeldon’s fellow forwards in the Scots’ autumn squad are Leah Bartlett, Gemma Bell, Christine Belisle, Holland Bogan, Sarah Bonar, Elliann Clarke, Lisa Cockburn, Eva Donaldson, Evie Gallagher, Rachel Malcolm, Elis Martin, Fiona McIntosh, Rachel McLachlan, Louise McMillan, Alex Stewart, Emma Wassell and Anne Young.

Lisa Thomson at a Team GB Paris 2024 kitting-out in Birmingham at the beginning of July (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

Full-back Rollie and inside centre Thomson’s fellow backs are Cieron Bell, Beth Blacklock, Leia Brebner-Holden, Coreen Grant, Caity Mattinson, Mairi McDonald, Francesca McGhie, Liz Musgrove, Rhona Lloyd, Helen Nelson, Emma Orr, Lucia Scott and Meryl Smith.