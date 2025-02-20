Borderers Lisa Thomson, Lana Skeldon and Chloe Rollie named in Scotland squad for rugby’s 2025 Women’s Six Nations

Lisa Thomson pictured ahead of Edinburgh’s 10-7 United Rugby Championship win against Glasgow Warriors at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, December 28, 2024 (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

Borderers Lisa Thomson, Lana Skeldon and Chloe Rollie have been named in Scotland’s 34-strong squad for rugby’s 2025 Women’s Six Nations.

Hawick’s Thomson and Jedburgh’s Rollie are among 16 backs and Skeldon is among 18 forwards.

They bring more than 200 caps’ worth of experience to head coach Bryan Easson’s squad as centre Thomson, 27, is currently on 64 and full-back Rollie, 29, a team-mate of hers at London’s Ealing Trailfinders, is on 70, with Hawick’s Skeldon, 31, on 74

Thomson and Rollie’s fellow backs are Leia Brebner-Holden, Beth Blacklock, Rhea Clarke, Rhona Lloyd, Caity Mattinson, Francesca McGhie, Liz Musgrove, Helen Nelson, Rachel Philipps, Lucia Scott, Emma Orr, Hannah Walker, Evie Wills and Meg Varley.

Chloe Rollie in action for Scotland versus Fiji at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in September 2024 (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Bristols Bears hooker Skeldon’s fellow forwards, including captain Rachel Malcolm, are Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Becky Boyd, Sarah Bonar, Elliann Clarke, Hollie Cunningham, Evie Gallagher, Adelle Ferri, Jade Konkel, Elis Martin, Rachel McLachlan, Aila Ronald, Molly Poolman, Alex Stewart, Anne Young and Molly Wright.

Scotland open their championship campaign hosting Wales on Saturday, March 22, at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium, with kick-off at 4.45pm, before hitting the road to La Rochelle to take on France the following Saturday at 1pm. Next up is a visit from Italy on Sunday, April 13, at 3pm, followed by a trip to Leicester to play defending champions England on Saturday, April 19, at 4.45pm, and a concluding home against Ireland on Saturday, April 26, at 2.30pm. Announcing his squad, Easson, 51 – looking to improve on fourth-placed finishes at 2024 and 2023’s tournaments, on nine points and ten respectively, and a wooden spoon at 2022’s, on three – told the Offside Line rugby news website: “For the first time, we’ve probably got a group of good players not making the squad. It was a tough selection to make.

“It’s based on performance. It generally is based on who is performing consistently and effectively week in and week out.”

His squad are due to get together on Monday for the first of three training camps, each three days long, ahead of the start of this year’s championship, the 24th since its launch in its current six-team 2002.