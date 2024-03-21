Lisa Thomson playing for Edinburgh versus Ireland's Clovers at the Scottish capital's Hive Stadium in February (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

One further representative of the region features among this weekend’s replacements, Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie.

Inside centre Thomson is currently on 55 caps and hooker Skeldon on 66, with full-back Rollie on 61.

Joining Thomson, 26, and Skeldon, 30, in head coach Bryan Easson’s starting line-up, captained by Rachel Malcolm, are Meryl Smith, Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Coreen Grant, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson, Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Alex Stewart and Evie Gallagher.

Lana Skeldon at a Scotland training session at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium this month (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Elis Martin, Molly Wright, Elliann Clarke, Louise McMillan, Rachel McLachlan, Mairi McDonald and Shona Campbell will share the bench with Rollie, 28.

Kick-off at Cardiff Arms Park is at 4.45pm and it’ll be screened live on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer.

“It probably is the strongest squad I’ve been involved with,” said Easson.

“When you are sitting looking at a bench that has got Shona Campbell, Chloe and Rachel McLachlan on it, you’ve got some players there that when you want to change the game, you’ve got potential to do that.