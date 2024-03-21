Borderers Lisa Thomson and Lana Skeldon named in Scotland’s starting XV to play Wales in rugby’s 2024 Women’s Six Nations

Hawick’s Lisa Thomson and Lana Skeldon have been named in the starting XV for Scotland’s opening game of rugby’s 2024 Women’s Six Nations away to Wales this coming Saturday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 21st Mar 2024, 13:12 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 13:37 GMT
Lisa Thomson playing for Edinburgh versus Ireland's Clovers at the Scottish capital's Hive Stadium in February (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)
Lisa Thomson playing for Edinburgh versus Ireland's Clovers at the Scottish capital's Hive Stadium in February (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

One further representative of the region features among this weekend’s replacements, Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie.

Inside centre Thomson is currently on 55 caps and hooker Skeldon on 66, with full-back Rollie on 61.

Joining Thomson, 26, and Skeldon, 30, in head coach Bryan Easson’s starting line-up, captained by Rachel Malcolm, are Meryl Smith, Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Coreen Grant, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson, Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Alex Stewart and Evie Gallagher.

Lana Skeldon at a Scotland training session at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium this month (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)
Lana Skeldon at a Scotland training session at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium this month (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Elis Martin, Molly Wright, Elliann Clarke, Louise McMillan, Rachel McLachlan, Mairi McDonald and Shona Campbell will share the bench with Rollie, 28.

Kick-off at Cardiff Arms Park is at 4.45pm and it’ll be screened live on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer.

“It probably is the strongest squad I’ve been involved with,” said Easson.

“When you are sitting looking at a bench that has got Shona Campbell, Chloe and Rachel McLachlan on it, you’ve got some players there that when you want to change the game, you’ve got potential to do that.

“It’s testament to the squad we’ve got."

