Borderers Lee Jones, Lisa Thomson and Chloe Rollie named in Scotland’s rugby sevens squads for this year’s Commonwealth Games

Selkirk's Lee Jones at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium last November (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Both squads have former Border Reivers as their head coaches, Ciaran Beattie, also previously at Hawick, overseeing the men’s side and Selkirk’s Scott Forrest, once defence coach for Melrose, the women’s.

The Birmingham games will be the fourth for fellow Souter Jones, 34, having already represented his country in Delhi in 2010, Glasgow in 2014 and Australia’s Gold Coast in 2018.

Hawick’s Thomson, 24, is set to notch up a games double in the space of a year, having been part of Team GB’s women’s sevens squad at 2021’s delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Rollie, left, and Lisa Thomson at a Scotland team run at Glasgow's Scotstoun Stadium in April (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Fellow Olympian and former Melrose player Ross McCann also features in the men’s squad, to be captained by Jamie Farndale.

Joining Thomson, co-captain with Helen Nelson, in the women’s squad will be her Scotland XVs team-mate and fellow Borderer Chloe Rollie.

Fellow Olympians Alec Coombes and Robbie Fergusson join McCann, 24, along with Jones and Farndale in the men’s squad, plus Kaleem Barreto, Matt Davidson, Harvey Elms, Grant Hughes, Paddy Kelly, Jordan Edmunds, Jacob Henry and Femi Sofolarin.

Lining up alongside Jedburgh’s Rollie, 27, and Nelso and Thomson in the women’s side will be Rachel McLachlan, Emma Orr, Megan Gaffney, Eilidh Sinclair, Evie Gallacher, Caity Mattinson, Shona Campbell, Liz Musgrove, Meryl Smith and Rhona Lloyd.

Ross McCann, right, playing rugby sevens for Scotland in London in May (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Beattie, 36, said: “The 2022 Commonwealth Games are almost upon us and it’s a proud day to announce the players who will represent Team Scotland in Birmingham.

“It’s the culmination of a great deal of hard work over the past few years and I know how excited the squad are at the prospect of competing on such a grand stage.”

South Lanarkshire-born Forrest, 37, said: “There’s a special feeling going into these games, given they are the first Scotland’s women have qualified for.

“The players named, as well as those who pushed for selection, put in so much effort to prepare for Birmingham and we can’t wait to get started.”

Scotland men's rugby 7s head coach Ciaran Beattie at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in November 2021 (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Former Glasgow Warriors wing Jones said: “To get selected for the Commonwealth Games is such an honour and it’s hard to believe this will be my fourth.

“This is a really talented group and one which I hope to play a small part in the success of in Birmingham.”

Sale Sharks centre Thomson added: “I’m over the moon to be selected in the first Team Scotland women’s rugby sevens side at the Commonwealth Games.

“As a team, we want to inspire the next generation of rugby players, and to have the chance to compete on the global stage gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase our sport.

Ex-Border Reivers player Scott Forrest in 2016 while coaching at Ayr (Photo: Graham Stuart/SNS Group/SRU)

“It’s always a privilege to pull on a Scotland jersey, but to be a part of Team Scotland, alongside 17 other sports while being so close to home, is extra special.”

The games’ rugby sevens contests will be played from Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31.