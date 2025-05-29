Borderers Lana Skeldon, Lisa Thomson and Chloe Rollie named in Scottish squad for 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Lana Skeldon during a Scotland training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh in April (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Borderers Lana Skeldon, Lisa Thomson and Chloe Rollie have been selected for Scotland’s squad for this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Head coach Bryan Easson today named a 38-strong extended training squad for the tenth women’s world cup, being held in England for the second time in August and September.

Hawick’s Skeldon, 31, and Thomson, 27, are currently on 79 caps and 69 respectively and Jedburgh’s Rollie, 29, is on 75.

They’ve scored 58 tries between them since making their respective international debuts in 2011, 2016 and 2015, with Skeldon on 19, Thomson on 13 and Rollie on 26.

Inside-centre Thomson and full-back Rollie, teammates at London’s Ealing Trailfinders, and Bristol Bears hooker Skeldon will be joined by four uncapped players – Aberdeenshire’s Aila Ronald, South Queensferry’s Hannah Ramsay, Auchterarder’s Hannah Walker and England’s Meg Varley.

Making up the rest of Easson’s squad are forwards Leah Bartlett, Gemma Bell, Becky Boyd, Sarah Bonar, Elliann Clarke, Hollie Cunningham, Lisa Cockburn, Eva Donaldson, Evie Gallagher, Adelle Ferrie, Jade Konkel, Rachel Malcolm, Elis Martin, Rachel McLachlan, Molly Poolman, Alex Stewart, Emma Wassell, Molly Wright and Anne Young and backs Leia Brebner-Holden, Beth Blacklock, Rhea Clarke, Coreen Grant, Rhona Lloyd, Caity Mattinson, Francesca McGhie, Helen Nelson, Rachel Philipps, Lucia Scott, Emma Orr and Evie Wills.

They’ll meet up for a training camp running all the way through June ahead of pool games against Wales and Fiji in Manchester on August 23 and 30 and Canada in Exeter on September 6, all 2.45pm kick-offs on Saturdays, as they target qualifying for semi-finals in Bristol later in September.

If they pull that off, it’ll be the first time since 2006 as they made pool-stage exits in 2022 and 2010 and failed to qualify in 2017 and 2014.

Announcing his selection, Easson, 51, said: “I’m really pleased we are now at the stage of naming an extended training squad ahead of what is going to be a huge summer for women’s sport.

“As we saw through this year’s Women’s Six Nations, there are good players missing out on selection, and I think that’s testament to the depth we’ve developed, the consistency of performances and the competitive standard being set week in and week out.

“Selection has been based entirely on performance and that’s driven some very tough decisions.

“As we move into this crucial preparation period, we’re focused on sharpening every detail and pushing ourselves to the next levels.

“The months ahead are vital as we build towards the summer and set our sights firmly on competing at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“We’ve named a strong, competitive group that blends hard-earned experience with exciting young talent.

“I was particularly pleased with how our debutants and uncapped players performed during the Women’s Six Nations, both in training and in matches, and this window gives them a chance to step up and show us more.

“It’s also fantastic to welcome back Emma Wassell, Coreen Grant, Hollie Cunningham and Meg Varley, all of whom have worked hard to return from injury and are now fit and available for selection. Their return adds even greater strength and competition to the squad.”