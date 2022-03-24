Borderers Lana Skeldon, Chloe Rollie and Lisa Thomson to face England in women’s Six Nations opener

Hawick's Lisa Thomson in action for Scotland against Italy in April 2021 (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

Hawick’s Lisa Thomson and Lana Skeldon are accompanied by Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie in the team named today, March 24, by head coach Bryan Easson for that tournament opener at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium this Saturday, March 26, with kick-off at noon.

Sale Sharks centre Thomson, 24, is currently on 40 caps, with Worcester Warriors hooker Skeldon, 28, on 48 and Exeter Chiefs full-back Rollie, 26, on 45.

Easson, 49, congratulated No 8 Konkel, 28, on hitting her half-century, saying: “Reaching 50 caps for your country is a significant milestone for any player, and I’m delighted to see Jade reach that honour this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawick's Lana Skeldon at a Scotland training session this week in Edinburgh (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

“Jade is an exceptional player who has an excellent workrate and always wears the thistle with immense pride anytime she steps on to the pitch, and I’m excited to see her perform at the weekend.

“We are looking for a concerted effort of consistency in our performance this weekend and making sure we play for the full 80 minutes.

“We are aware of the challenge that England will pose on Saturday so it’s hugely important we stick to our systems and processes while also keeping a good discipline throughout the match.”

Making up the rest of the Scots’ starting XV, captained by Rachel Malcolm, are Rhona Lloyd, Hannah Smith, Megan Gaffney, Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell, Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan and Rachel McLachlan.

Jedburgh's Chloe Rollie at a Scotland training session this week in Edinburgh (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

On the replacements’ bench are Molly Wright, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Eva Donaldson, Sarah Law, Meryl Smith and Shona Campbell.