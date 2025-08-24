Borderers Lana Skeldon, Chloe Rollie and Lisa Thomson help Scotland to first Women’s Rugby World Cup win for 15 years

Chloe Rollie being tackled by Jasmine Joyce-Butchers during Scotland’s 38-8 Women’s Rugby World Cup pool win versus Wales at Salford Community Stadium in Manchester on Saturday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Borderers Lana Skeldon, Chloe Rollie and Lisa Thomson helped Scotland to their first Women’s Rugby World Cup victory for a decade and a half in Manchester on Saturday.

Their 38-8 win against Wales at Salford Community Stadium in front of a crowd of 10,052 was their first in the competition since one by 32-5 against Sweden in August 2010, also in England.

That 30-point winning margin – earned by three tries from left-winger Francesca McGhie and others from scrum-half Leia Brebner-Holden, No 8 Evie Gallagher and outside-centre Emma Orr, with fly-half Helen Nelson adding four conversions – was their biggest ever against the Welsh.

Hawick’s Skeldon, passed as fit to play earlier in the week after being stretchered off just over half an hour into a 27-21 warm-up defeat away to Ireland in Belfast at the start of the month, and Thomson and Jedburgh’s Rollie were all named in head coach Bryan Easson’s starting line-up.

Lisa Thomson tackling Kate Williams during Scotland’s 38-8 Women’s Rugby World Cup pool win versus Wales at Salford Community Stadium in Manchester on Saturday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bristol Bears hooker Skeldon, 31, played for the first 47 minutes before being replaced by Elis Martin and Ealing Trailfinders’ Thomson, 27, lasted 21 minutes longer at inside-centre before making way for Beth Blacklock, with Toulon Provence Mediterranee full-back Rollie, 30, staying on for the full 80 minutes-plus.

Skelso is now on 82 caps, Thomson on 72 and Rollie on 78.

They’ve scored 60 tries between them since making their respective international debuts in 2011, 2016 and 2015, with Skeldon on 20, Thomson on 14 and Rollie on 26 and they’ll be hoping to add to that collective tally south of the border.

Easson, 51, was pleased to see his side get off to a winning start in the tournament, saying: “We understood the magnitude of this game and concentrated really hard on this one.

Lana Skeldon at Scotland’s Women’s Rugby World Cup squad announcement at the Old Course in St Andrews on Thursday, August 7 (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

“We got it just right. There was energy all the way through to the end of the game.

“When we stuck to plan, I thought we made Wales look pretty ordinary.

“Ruthless was our word for the week.

“We knew that if we kept the ball and got into their red zone, we would win.

“In the first half, we probably overplayed a bit, but I thought we got that perfectly right in the second half.”

Alex Callender touched down head coach Sean Lynn’s Welsh team’s only try, with Keira Bevan adding a penalty.

The Scots’ next pool game is against Fiji, also in Manchester, on Saturday, August 30, with kick-off at 2.45pm, and they’ve got another versus Canada in Exeter on Saturday, September 6, at noon as they bid for qualification for semi-finals in Bristol later in September.

If they manage to make it to the last four, it’ll be the first time since 2006 as they made pool-stage exits in 2022 and 2010 and failed to qualify for the cup all together in 2017 and 2014.