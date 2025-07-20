Borderers Hector Patterson and Dylan Cockburn unable to help stop Scotland ending first World Rugby U20 Championship for six years on losing note

Scotland in possession during their 22-7 World Rugby U20 Championship ninth place play-off loss to Georgia at Stadio San Michele in Calvisano in Italy on Saturday (Photo: Sabrina Conforti/World Rugby)

Borderers Hector Patterson and Dylan Cockburn were unable to help Scotland go out of their first World Rugby U20 Championship since 2019 on a high note.

Head coach Kenny Murray’s age-grade team were hit by their fourth defeat in five fixtures at this year’s championship in Italy on Saturday, going down 22-7 to Georgia in Calvisano after being left short-handed by referee Griffin Colby’s yellow cards a minute apart for Freddy Douglas and Kerr Yule quarter of the way into their ninth-place play-off.

That followed group-stage losses to England by 56-19, Australia by 34-24 and eventual champions South Africa by 73-14, leading to a bottom-placed finish in their pool with only one point to show for their efforts, and a 22-21 win in last Monday’s ninth-place semi-final against Ireland in Verona, their first championship victory since one against the same opposition by 45-29 in France in 2018.

Hawick’s Patterson, 20, and Melrose’s Cockburn, 19, both played for just short of an hour before making way for Noah Cowan at scrum-half and Charlie Moss at lock respectively.

That was Edinburgh academy player Patterson’s fifth game of the tournament and his Glasgow Warriors opposite number Cockburn’s fourth.

The former played for the last 17 minutes against the English in Verona after coming on for Cowan ten minutes after the latter had replaced Dan Halkon, scoring a 76th-minute try, with Gala’s Nairn Moncrieff playing all 80 minutes of that opener on Sunday, June 29, on the right wing.

Patterson and Cockburn started against the Australians in Viadana on Friday, July 4, going off on 63 minutes and 55 for Cowan and Seb Stephen, and Melrose’s Ben White also made an appearance, taking over from Ollie McKenna at loosehead prop on 48.

Patterson and his Edinburgh teammate Moncrieff, 18, both started against the young Springboks in Calvisano on Wednesday, July 9, being substituted off on 55 minutes and 69, with Cowan and Jed Findlay coming on.

They kept hold of their No 9 and No 14 jerseys versus the Irish alongside Cockburn at No 4, playing for the first 73 minutes, 68 – after scoring a try on six – and 56, with Cowan, Findlay and Moss taking their places and White, 20, also in Edinburgh’s academy, replacing No 1 McKenna on 56.

The Scots’ only try against Georgia was scored by No 8 Reuben Logan on 33 minutes, with fly-half Matthew Urwin converting.

Mikheili Shioshvili at the double, Shota Kheladze and Mate Gurtskaia touched down for their opponents, with Giorgi Bolkvadze adding a conversion, earning them ninth place in the competition and leaving Murray’s side tenth out of 12.

This year’s final, in Rovigo on Saturday, was won by South Africa by 23-15 against New Zealand.

Murray, 51, was disappointed to end Scotland’s return to the championship six years on from being relegated to the World Rugby U20 Trophy on a losing note, saying: “We spoke about not giving them daft penalties and I thought we never really got knocked back too much from the scrum, but, in the first half in particular, we just let them into our half.

“They’ve got a very specific game-plan and just lived oﬀ some of our errors.

“I thought we were right in it until around the 60th minute and that we could definitely come back. We just couldn’t get those two tries. We weren’t accurate or clinical enough – it’s as simple as that.

Scotland’s attempts to reign in the Georgian lead were hampered by having two tries disallowed by South African referee Griffin Colby and Australian TMO Graham Cooper as Matthew Urwin lined up his conversions.

Having convinced the referee that two players had disengaged from a driving maul for the first and that Hector Patterson had been in front of the kicker for the second, Scotland struggled to find a way back into the game.

“We made far too many errors and some poor decisions at times. We also made some very good plays but didn’t play well enough to win a game at national level.”

Patterson, Cockburn, Moncrieff and White were among five Borderers in Murray’s squad, along with Kelso’s Jack Utterson, called up to replace lock Halkon after his release due to concussion protocols but not named in Monday or Friday’s match-day line-ups.