Dylan Cockburn pictured playing for Southern Knights at home to Boroughmuir Bears at Melrose's Greenyards in April (Pic: Craig Murray)

Denholm’s Hector Patterson and Melrose’s Dylan Cockburn have retained their places as replacements for Scotland’s World Rugby U20 Trophy final against the USA tonight, July 17, after helping their country see off Japan 46-10 in their final pool game on Friday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scrum-half Patterson, 19, was brought on as a 67th-minute replacement for Conor McAlpine and Cockburn, 18, joined him on the pitch at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium a minute later, taking over from No 8 Tom Currie.

That was Edinburgh academy player Patterson’s third appearance of the tournament and second-rower Cockburn’s second, following on from both being given their first starts against Hong Kong China a week ago on Sunday, with Cockburn playing for the full 80 minutes of that 101-0 win at the Hive and Patterson for the first 53, scoring one of the Scots’ 15 tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That followed Paterson coming on as a 52nd-minute substitute for McAlpine during the young Scots’ record 123-15 victory there against Samoa five days previously to kick off their campaign.

Scotland’s tries against the Japanese were scored by Geordie Gwynn at the double, Finlay Doyle, Andrew McLean, Freddy Douglas and Jack Hocking, with McLean kicking five conversions and two penalties and Tasuku Masuyama and Shusui Kamei touching down unconverted tries for their opponents.

A win tonight at the Hive, with kick-off at 7.45pm, would earn Scotland promotion to next year’s World Rugby U20 Championship and head coach Kenny Murray said: “We have put in some impressive performances over the competition but we can’t take our foot off the gas now.

“USA are a powerful force and have proven that in their three pool matches. They are fast and physical and will be as hungry for success as we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many of the team, this will be the last time they play in the Scotland U20 jersey, so we want to put in a performance that our family, friends and Scotland can be proud of.”

His starting line-up, captained by Liam McConnell, will be made up of Fergus Watson, Doyle, Johnny Ventisei, Findlay Thomson, Gwynn, McLean, McAlpine, Robbie Deans, Jerry and Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Euan McVie, Ruaraidh Hart, Douglas and Currie.

Joining former Southern Knights Patterson and Cockburn on the bench are Seb Stephen, Ben White, Jake Shearer, Ollie Duncan, Kerr Yule and Hocking.