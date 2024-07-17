Borderers Hector Patterson and Dylan Cockburn named on bench as Scotland bid for promotion in World Rugby U20 Trophy final v USA
Scrum-half Patterson, 19, was brought on as a 67th-minute replacement for Conor McAlpine and Cockburn, 18, joined him on the pitch at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium a minute later, taking over from No 8 Tom Currie.
That was Edinburgh academy player Patterson’s third appearance of the tournament and second-rower Cockburn’s second, following on from both being given their first starts against Hong Kong China a week ago on Sunday, with Cockburn playing for the full 80 minutes of that 101-0 win at the Hive and Patterson for the first 53, scoring one of the Scots’ 15 tries.
That followed Paterson coming on as a 52nd-minute substitute for McAlpine during the young Scots’ record 123-15 victory there against Samoa five days previously to kick off their campaign.
Scotland’s tries against the Japanese were scored by Geordie Gwynn at the double, Finlay Doyle, Andrew McLean, Freddy Douglas and Jack Hocking, with McLean kicking five conversions and two penalties and Tasuku Masuyama and Shusui Kamei touching down unconverted tries for their opponents.
A win tonight at the Hive, with kick-off at 7.45pm, would earn Scotland promotion to next year’s World Rugby U20 Championship and head coach Kenny Murray said: “We have put in some impressive performances over the competition but we can’t take our foot off the gas now.
“USA are a powerful force and have proven that in their three pool matches. They are fast and physical and will be as hungry for success as we are.
“For many of the team, this will be the last time they play in the Scotland U20 jersey, so we want to put in a performance that our family, friends and Scotland can be proud of.”
His starting line-up, captained by Liam McConnell, will be made up of Fergus Watson, Doyle, Johnny Ventisei, Findlay Thomson, Gwynn, McLean, McAlpine, Robbie Deans, Jerry and Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Euan McVie, Ruaraidh Hart, Douglas and Currie.
Joining former Southern Knights Patterson and Cockburn on the bench are Seb Stephen, Ben White, Jake Shearer, Ollie Duncan, Kerr Yule and Hocking.
