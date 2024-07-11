Hector Patterson playing for Scotland at 2024's Under-20 Six Nations against France at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium in February (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Melrose’s Dylan Cockburn and Denholm’s Hector Patterson have both been named among the replacements for Scotland’s World Rugby U20 Trophy pool game against Japan tomorrow, July 12, after helping their team run up a second treble-figure score on the bounce against Hong Kong China on Sunday.

Scrum-half Patterson scored one of Scotland’s 15 tries at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium as they followed up their record 123-15 victory there against Samoa five days previously with a 101-0 hiding for Hong Kong to go top of their group with ten points, above second-placed Japan, also on ten points, by virtue of a points-scored difference 50 better.

The young Scots now go head to head with the Japanese at the Hive this Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, to decide which of them will make into next Wednesday’s final against the USA, the Netherlands or Uruguay, with qualification for 2025’s World Rugby U20 Championship on offer for the winner of that play-off.

Sunday’s game was Edinburgh academy player Patterson’s second of the tournament and second-rower Cockburn’s first and a first start for both.

Cockburn, 18, played for the full 80 minutes, with Patterson, 19, going off on the 53-minute mark and Conor McAlpine taking his place.

Finlay Doyle scored his second hat-trick on the trot for head coach Kenny Murray’s side, with Freddy Douglas and Jonny Morris adding two tries each, and Liam McConnell, Johnny Ventesei, Jack Hocking, Fergus Watson, Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, Ludo Kolade and Ryan Burke also touching down and Matthew Urwin kicking 13 conversions.

“We spoke about character before the game and I thought the boys showed a ruthless streak,” said Murray, 50, afterwards.

“We were pleased not to let in any points and defensively we were solid.”

Joining Patterson and Cockburn on the substitutes’ bench are Seb Stephen, Ben White, Callum Norrie, Ruaraidh Hart, Kerr Yule and Hocking.

Making up the Scots’ starting XV, to be captained by Liam McConnell, are Watson, Doyle, Ventisei, Findlay Thomson, Geordie Gwynn, Andrew McLean, McAlpine, Robbie Deans, Jerry and Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Euan McVie, Burke, Douglas and Tom Currie.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Murray added: “I have been impressed with the performances the guys have put in over the past two games and it is vital that we continue to build on those going into Friday’s game.

“There have been a lot of positives to take from our games against Samoa and Hong Kong China, but we know we must fix the mistakes if we want to walk away with a good result.

“Japan are a dynamic and fast team that have also had some big scores against their opponents, but we are ready for the challenge and are looking forward to getting back out on the pitch for our final pool match.”