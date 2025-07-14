Borderers Darcy Graham and Rory Sutherland given belated British and Irish Lions call-ups as injury cover
That addition to head coach Andy Farrell’s touring party comes two months after the 28-year-old missed out on selection as part of his initial 38-man squad announced in May.
He’s one of three Scotland players being drafted in, along with his Edinburgh teammate Ewan Ashman and fellow former Hawick player Rory Sutherland, taking the size of Farrell’s squad up to 44.
Graham and Glasgow Warriors loosehead prop Sutherland’s call-ups mean this summer’s Lions squad won’t now be their first since 2005 not to include any Borderers.
Graham – sent off during Scotland’s 29-14 loss away to Fiji on Saturday after being sin-binned twice but spared from suspension as his offences were deemed to be technical rather than acts of foul play – is to join the Lions in Brisbane today, July 14, but Ashman and Sutherland won’t follow suit until after Scotland’s final tour test against Samoa in New Zealand on Friday, with kick-off at 9.05am. They’re due to link up with Farrell’s tourists in Melbourne on Sunday, ahead of their game against a First Nations and Pasifika XV next Tuesday at 11am.
Sandwiched between their first test against Australia in Brisbane this coming Saturday and their second in Melbourne seven days later, that will be the Lions’ eighth match all together so far this summer since kicking off with a 28-24 defeat to Argentina in Ireland on Friday, June 20.
Both Graham and Canadian-born Ashman, 25, are new to the Lions but Sutherland, 32, was called up alongside fellow ex-Hawick player Stuart Hogg for 2021’s South African tour, making two test appearances against their hosts and featuring in four other games.
Other additions to Farrell’s squad since their arrival in Australia include Irish full-back and prop Jamie Osborne and Tom Clarkson, English hooker and fly-half Jamie George and Owen Farrell and Scottish scrum-half Ben White.
Those belated call-ups take the squad’s Scottish contingent up to 11, now accounting for a quarter of their expanded headcount, the others being Scott Cummings, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Finn Russell, Pierre Schoeman, Sione Tuipulotu and Duhan van der Merwe.
Sutherland and Ashman remaining with head coach Gregor Townsend’s squad for the remainder of their tour rather than jumping ship straight away like Graham is due to paucity of cover for their positions, with only two other players available to take over at No 1 and No 2 respectively – Alec Hepburn and Nathan McBeth for the former and George Turner and Patrick Harrison for the latter.
The First Nations and Pasifika XV, a side put together following the demise of original opponents Melbourne Rebels, will be coached by Toutai Kefu and captained by Kurtley Beale.
Telling of his joy at being called up, Graham said: “It’s been a whirlwind time. The last six months have been a rollercoaster of a ride for me.
“I’m buzzing to get called up and get out there to put my best foot forward. To be part of that team will be really special and I’m so excited.
“I’m gutted not to be finishing the Scotland tour but all of the boys have been really supportive and they’re buzzing for me, so these are exciting times.”
Sutherland added: “We arrived in Auckland late last night and Gregor pulled me aside at the airport. I thought it was going to be bad news but he told me that I’ve had a call-up.
“I’m extremely excited to potentially face Samoa on Friday and then join the Lions on Sunday.”
Graham is currently three short of a half-century of caps for Scotland, with Sutherland on 42 and Ashman on 28.
