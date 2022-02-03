Borderers Chloe Rollie, Lisa Thomson and Lana Skeldon keep places in latest Scotland women’s rugby squad

Chloe Rollie in action for Scotland versus Japan in November in Edinburgh (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

They’re among a 30-strong squad named by head coach Bryan Easson for this month’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 finals qualification tournament.

Rachel Malcolm continues as captain as the Scots vie to secure the last place left for this year’s finals in New Zealand.

As top-ranked team, Scotland will face either Kazakhstan or Colombia in the final match of the tournament on Friday, February 25, at 3pm in our time.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Thomson playing for Scotland against Japan in November in Edinburgh (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Three uncapped players have been picked – Meryl Smith, Eva Donaldson and Caity Mattinson.

Easson, 48, said: “We’ve have been encouraged by the performances the squad have produced over the past few months so we haven’t made too many changes to our preparations.

“The ability to select a 30-player squad has been a real positive for us as we can keep working with the group that featured in the qualifiers in Parma while also introducing some new players to the squad.

“It’s also great to have Caity Mattinson join the programme as well. As she hasn’t played for England within the past three years, she is eligible to join Scotland through World Rugby’s recent rule amendment. Caity has been really keen to return to international rugby and play for Scotland so it will be great to see her involved with the group.”

Lana Skeldon playing for Scotland versus Japan in November (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Gordon Henderson will join Easson’s back-room staff as assistant coach, with Ross Miller returning to the Scottish Rugby Academy.

Henderson, previously assistant coach at Fosroc Super6 side Boroughmuir Bears, said: “I’m delighted to join the coaching team ahead of what is a hugely exciting period for the squad.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know the squad and management during the recent camps and I’m looking forward to helping take the squad forward in their development and progress ahead of the upcoming qualification match in Dubai and the Women’s Six Nations.”

Jedburgh’s Rollie, 26, is now on 44 caps, with Hawick’s Skeldon, 28, and Thomson, 24, on 47 and 39 respectively.

Rollie plays at club level for Exeter Chiefs, Skeldon for Worcester Warriors and Thomson for Sale Sharks.