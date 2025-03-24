Borderers Chloe Rollie, Lisa Thomson and Lana Skeldon help Scotland to third win on spin v Wales in rugby’s 2025 Women’s Six Nations

Chloe Rollie and Lana Skeldon celebrating after Scotland’s 24-21 win hosting Wales at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday in rugby’s 2025 Women’s Six Nations (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Borderers Chloe Rollie, Lisa Thomson and Lana Skeldon helped Scotland to a third win on the spin against Wales in rugby’s 2025 Women’s Six Nations on Saturday.

That 24-21 victory for head coach Bryan Easson’s team at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in front of a crowd of 4,234 followed wins by 40-14 in an autumn test at the same ground in September and 20-18 in Cardiff last March.

Full-back Rollie and inside-centre Thomson played for the full 80 minutes at the weekend for captain Rachel Malcolm’s hosts, with hooker Skeldon alongside them for the first 53 before making way for Elis Martin.

Jedburgh’s Rollie, 29, is now on 71 caps, with Hawick’s Thomson, 27, and Skeldon, 31, on 65 and 75 respectively.

Lisa Thomson on the attack during Scotland’s 24-21 win hosting Wales at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday in rugby’s 2025 Women’s Six Nations (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Both teams scored three converted tries, with only a penalty separating them, and both were left a woman short for a quarter of the match after their No 8s were shown 20-minute red cards, with the Scots’ Evie Gallagher going off temporarily on 53 minutes, five minutes after the visitors’ Georgia Evans.

Scotland’s tries were scored by lock Sarah Bonar, outside-centre Emma Orr and replacement loosehead prop Leah Bartlett, with fly-half Helen Nelson’s boot adding a further nine points.

Touching down for new head coach Sean Lynn’s Welsh side were Carys Phillips, Abbie Fleming and Gwenllian Pyrs, with Keira Bevan adding three sets of extras.

Scotland and Wales will meet again in Manchester in August for a Women’s Rugby World Cup pool match but next up for Easson’s side is a trip to France this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 1pm.

Lisa Thomson on the ball during Scotland’s 24-21 win hosting Wales at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday in rugby’s 2025 Women’s Six Nations (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

That’s followed by home games against Italy on Sunday, April 13, and Ireland on Saturday, April 26, sandwiching an away-day to Leicester to take on current table-toppers England on Saturday, April 19.

Skipper Malcolm, 33, was glad to have got off to a winning start but believes better is yet to come from her team, telling BBC Sport afterwards: “We showed glimpses of what we can achieve but I don’t think it was the finished performance.

“We’re definitely going to have to be a little bit more accurate next week against France but what we did was grind out a win against a very tough Welsh side.

“We knew they’d bring a huge amount of energy and they did. Wales’s fight and energy from minute one to minute 80-whatever-it-was was phenomenal. They put us under a huge amount of stress, but we’d prepared for that.

Chloe Rollie in possession during Scotland’s 24-21 win hosting Wales at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday in rugby’s 2025 Women’s Six Nations (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

“Our game management, towards the end in particular, was the bit that changed the game.

“There are lots of little bits we’re going to have to fix going into next week but I’m super-proud.”

Easson, 51, is due to name his match-day squad to travel to France at the weekend on Thursday.