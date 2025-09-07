Borderers Chloe Rollie, Lisa Thomson and Lana Skeldon end up on losing side for first time during Women’s Rugby World Cup

Chloe Rollie catching a high ball during Scotland’s 40-19 Women’s Rugby World Cup pool loss to Canada at Exeter’s Sandy Park on Saturday (Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Borderers Chloe Rollie, Lisa Thomson and Lana Skeldon ended up on the losing side for the first time during this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in their final pool match against Canada in Devon on Saturday.

Head coach Bryan Easson’s Scots were hoping to make it three wins out of three at Exeter’s Sandy Park but were beaten by six tries to three for a scoreline of 40-19, leaving them second in their pool, on ten points.

Setting up a quarter-final against hosts England, ranked best in the world, in Bristol this coming Sunday, with kick-off at 4pm, that was sixth-ranked Scotland’s seventh loss on the bounce to the Canadians, their last and, to date, only win against the world’s No 2-rated team having been in their first meeting in 1994 in Edinburgh, by 11-5.

Canada, top of their pool after notching up three wins out of three, earning them 15 points, play Australia in the last eight this Saturday in Bristol, with kick-off at 4pm.

The Scots’ tries, in front of a crowd of 15,600, were scored by right-winger Rhona Lloyd, No 8 Gallagher and left-winger Francesca McGhie, with fly-half Nelson converting two of them.

Canada were awarded a penalty try and their others were touched down by McKinley Hunt, Emily Tuttosi at the double, Brittany Kassil and Olivia DeMerchant, with Sophie de Goede adding three conversions and Alex Tessier another.

Toulon Provence Mediterranee full-back Rollie played for all 80 minutes on Saturday, Ealing Trailfinders inside-centre Thomson for 72 before making way for Evie Wills and Bristol Bears hooker Skeldon for 53, with Elis Martin replacing her.

Jedburgh’s Rollie, 30, is now on 80 caps and Hawick’s Thomson, 27 today, and Skeldon, 31, on 74 and 83 respectively.

Rollie and Thomson have been ever-presents this tournament, also featuring their national team’s wins by 38-8 against Wales and 29-15 versus Fiji, both at Manchester’s Salford Community Stadium last month, and Skeldon was making her second appearance at the weekend after missing out against the Fijians due to an ankle injury.

Rollie put in full shifts of 80 minutes against the Welsh and Fiji too, with Thomson keeping her company for the first 63 minutes of the former and 66 of the latter, Beth Blacklock replacing her on both occasions.

Skeldon was on for the first 47 minutes of the Scots’ opening win against Wales before being subbed off for Martin.

Easson, 51, is glad to see his side make it into the last eight but felt Saturday’s scoreline didn’t do his side justice.

“I feel frustrated a little bit,” he said. “I thought we played really well.

“We went toe to toe with the second-best team in the world and I thought we created a lot of opportunities.

“We stayed in the fight until the end and our workrate was exceptional.

“When you make small errors against one of the top sides in the world, they capitalise and that’s what happened. Ten minutes before half-time, there was a yellow card and penalty try. These little things make massive differences.

“The scoreline doesn’t reflect the game. We stuck in the game but those small errors let them in.

“We came to qualify for the quarter-finals and we knew this would be a very difficult game for us. We’ve got to the quarter-finals and we’re in the top six in the world, so I would say we’re making real progress.”