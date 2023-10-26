Borderers Chloe Rollie, Lana Skeldon and Lisa Thomson in starting line-up for Scotland’s last game of WXV 2 rugby tournament in South Africa
All three are named in head coach Bryan Easson’s starting XV to play Japan tomorrow, October 27, in the Scots’ final game of the tournament, having begun both their prior fixtures there too.
Kick-off at Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium is at 1pm and Scotland go into that final fixture still in with a chance of winning the inaugural contest title as they’re level with table-toppers Italy on ten points, with only a single converted try separating them.
The Italians play fourth-placed USA, level on five points with third-placed Japan, later on tomorrow.
Jedburgh’s Rollie was among the Scots’ try-scorers as they kept up their 100% start to the tournament with a 24-14 win against the Americans at Athlone Stadium last Friday.
That followed a 31-17 victory over South Africa the Friday prior with Hawick’s Skeldon and Thomson touching down that time round, the former at the double.
Full-back Rollie, 28, is now on 60 caps, with hooker Skeldon, 29, on 65 and inside centre Thomson, 26, on 54.
Rollie has now scored 19 tries for her country, with Skeldon on 14 and Thomson on eight.
Looking ahead to this week’s finale, ex-Jedburgh Grammar School pupil Rollie said: “This is a special time to be involved in Scottish women’s rugby, 100%.
“It is huge for us, and if we can keep up our good form and win the tournament come the weekend, then hopefully it’ll leave a legacy behind and allow younger girls and boys to look up to us and make them want to play rugby the way we do.
“The culture within the squad has grown so much since I came into things in 2015. We have built and built and built, and the way we have bounced back shows the character we have.”