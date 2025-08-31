Borderers Chloe Rollie and Lisa Thomson help Scotland make it into Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for first time since 2002

Lisa Thomson being tackled by Manuqalo Komaitai and Salanieta Kinita during Scotland’s 29-15 Women’s Rugby World Cup pool win against Fiji at Manchester’s Salford Community Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Borderers Chloe Rollie and Lisa Thomson helped Scotland make it into the last eight at a Women’s Rugby World Cup for the first time in 23 years with a 29-15 win against Fiji at Manchester’s Salford Community Stadium on Saturday.

That second victory on the bounce, following a 38-8 win against Wales at the same ground seven days earlier, their first back-to-back successes at a world cup since 2006, takes head coach Bryan Easson’s squad through to the English tournament’s knockout stages with a game to spare, that being their final pool fixture versus Canada – ranked second in the world after beating the Welsh 42-0 in Salford at the weekend, four places higher than the Scots – in Exeter this coming Saturday, with kick-off at noon.

The coming quarter-finals will be Scotland’s first since an 11-0 loss to Canada in Spain in May 2002 en route to placing sixth as though they played two positional semi-final matches in Canada in 2006, ending up sixth again, a change of format meant no last-eight ties were contested that time round.

Jedburgh’s Rollie played for all 80 minutes of Saturday’s victory at full-back and she was accompanied by Hawick’s Lisa Thomson for the first 66 of them, prior to the inside-centre making way for Beth Blacklock.

Toulon Provence Mediterranee’s Rollie, 30, is now on 79 caps and Ealing Trailfinders’ Thomson, 27, is on 73.

Fellow Borderer Lana Skeldon – capped 82 times at hooker, most recently during the weekend prior’s win against the Welsh – was unavailable for selection due to an ankle injury.

Scotland’s try-scorers against Fiji, in front of a crowd of 9,803, were left-winger Francesca McGhie and right-winger Rhona Lloyd at the double and outside-centre Emma Orr, with fly-half Helen Nelson adding two conversions.

Touching down for the Fijians were Loraini Senivutu, Manuqalo Komaitai and Karalaini Naisewa.

Rollie’s full shift at the weekend was her second of the tournament, having also remained on the pitch for the entirety of the preceding Saturday’s win against Wales, accompanied that time round by Hawick’s Skeldon, 31, for the first 47 minutes and Thomson for 68.

Easson, 51, was delighted to see his side keep up their winning ways, saying: “It was bruising, it was physical, not unexpectedly, but we soaked it up.

“We probably fell off a few tackles, which made it easier for them in terms of gain-line, but we had to do a job and we got five tries. The job is done, which is the most important thing.”

He added: “We have gone from a team that were 13th in the world to being fifth and we are sixth at the moment. That shows the massive progress of this group, in depth and resilience as well, so to qualify for the quarter-finals of the world cup is hugely rewarding for everyone involved.

“It is not just about coming here and taking part. We wanted a quarter-final but we’ve got to keep pushing on.

“We can’t just be happy with that – we have to go as far as we can.”

Easson is expecting his team’s pool finale to be their toughest match of the tournament to date, warning: “We have watched the last four games they have played, so we are well aware of their threats.

“We know how physical they are and we are pretty much prepared.

“I think Canada are probably the most physical team in the world, so we are ready for that.”

Scotland’s match-day squad to take on the Canadians in Devon at former Exeter Chiefs No 15 Rollie’s old Sandy Park home ground will be announced on Thursday.