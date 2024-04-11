Chloe Rollie in action for Scotland versus France at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium last month (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

They’re among three representatives of the region in head coach Bryan Easson’s match-day squad to host the English at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in front of a sellout crowd of 7,774, with kick-off at 2.15pm, as Hawick’s Lisa Thomson is among his replacements.

Hooker Skeldon and centre Thomson started for the Scots in their tournament-opening 20-18 win away to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, March 23, with full-back Rollie coming off the bench five minutes from full-time.

Hawick’s Skeldon, 30, went off injured just past the hour mark and wasn’t available for Scotland’s 15-5 round-two loss at home to France a week later, however.

Lana Skeldon during a Scotland training session at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium last month (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Thomson, 26, was the region’s only starter against the French, with Jedburgh’s Rollie, 28, joining her from the bench 51 minutes in.

Skeldon is currently on 67 caps, with Rollie on 63 and Thomson on 57.

Scotland go into this weekend’s round three sitting fourth in the table on four points, three places and six points worse off than their visitors from south of the border.

Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Meryl Smith, Coreen Gran, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson, Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Alex Stewart and Evie Gallagher make up the rest of Scotland’s starting line-up, captained by Rachel Malcolm.

Lisa Thomson being tackled by France's Axelle Berthoumieu and Madoussou Fall at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium last month (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Alongside Great Britain sevens squad member Thomson on the bench are Molly Wright, Elis Martin, Elliann Clarke, Fiona McIntosh, Rachel McLachlan, Mairi McDonald and Francesca McGhie.

“It’s a huge boost to get Skeldon back,” said Easson, 50.

“She’s the most capped player in the squad.

“Lana’s set-piece is excellent. We want to improve our lineout and scrum, and with somebody like Lana it’s a real positive, but it’s what she does round the pitch – she’s probably a bit of an unsung hero.

“Defensively she’s good. In attack she has great foot movement. She’s got good skills and experience.

“Having Lana back is always important for us.