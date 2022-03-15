Bordererers Lana Skeldon, Lisa Thomson and Chloe Rollie named in Scottish Women’s Six Nations rugby squad

Chloe Rollie at a Scotland training session in Edinburgh (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Jedburgh’s Chloe Rollie and Hawick’s Lana Skeldon and Lisa Thomson are among a 35-strong squad named by head coach Bryan Easson for the tournament.

That Borders contingent have now amassed more than 130 senior caps between them – Rollie, 26, being on 45; Skeldon, 28, on 48; and Thomson, 24, on 40.

Rachel Malcolm continues as captain, with Helen Nelson as vice-captain.

Easson, 48, said: “We’ve had an exciting start to the year after claiming the last spot in this year’s world cup in New Zealand, but it’s important that our focus now turns fully to the Six Nations.

“The hard work and effort that the squad have displayed in recent training sessions have been terrific and our priority over the next six weeks will be about building on the positive progress that we’ve seen over the past year.

“The opening round of the tournament will see us host defending champions, England, which will be a tough test, but I know the players are relishing the chance to challenge themselves in front of a home support.”

Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium against the English, last year’s winners, on Saturday, March 26, with kick-off at noon.