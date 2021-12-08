Borderer Stuart Hogg named by World Rugby as best full-back currently playing
Borderer Stuart Hogg has been lauded by World Rugby as the best full-back currently playing the game.
The ex-Hawick star is the only Scot featured in the men’s dream team picked by the sport’s global governing body’s awards panel this week.
The 29-year-old is among four home nations players included in that line-up, the others being England’s Maro Itoje, Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong and Welshman Wyn Jones.
World champions South Africa are the nation best represented among the 15 players chosen by the panel, with five inclusions – Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.
Also included are Australia’s Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi, France’s Antoine Dupont and New Zealand’s Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett and Will Jordan.
That latest accolade follows Hogg becoming Scotland’s top try-scorer of all time against Japan last month after hitting a quarter-century.