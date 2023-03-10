Borderer Stuart Hogg in line for 100th Scotland rugby cap versus Ireland on Sunday

Stuart Hogg during a Scotland rugby training session this week at the Oriam in Edinburgh (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

National head coach Gregor Townsend has named his matchday squad to take on table-toppers Ireland at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in the penultimate round of 2023’s Six Nations this Sunday, with kick-off at 3pm, and Hogg is the only fellow Borderer in his starting XV.

Since making his debut against Wales in 2012, the Exeter Chiefs full-back has gone on to become Scotland’s record try-scorer, with 27, and he’s about to become only the fourth men’s player to make it into treble figures for international appearances for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the others are also Borderers – Kelso’s Ross Ford with 110 caps between 2004 and 2019 and Gala’s Chris Paterson with 109 between 1999 and 2011, Perth-born Sean Lamont, on 105, being the odd one out.

Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend during a training session at the Oriam in Edinburgh this week (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Former Scotland skipper Hogg, 30, has been named as one of two vice-captains to Jamie Ritchie on Sunday, along with his Exeter team-mate Jonny Gray.

Having beaten England and Wales this campaign, the Scots are hoping to secure their first triple crown for 33 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s match will be screened live on BBC One.

Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White, Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey make up the rest of the hosts’ starting line-up.

Former Melrose loosehead prop Jamie Bhatti is named among the replacements and he’ll earn his 29th cap if he gets on.

Joining the 29-year-old on the substitutes’ bench are Fraser Brown, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn and Chris Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing his selection, ex-Gala star Townsend, 49, said: “I was part of the team many years ago as assistant coach when Stuart won his first cap down in Wales and he did really well that day.

“He’s always been someone’s that’s had a great all-round skillset – his basics with his catch-pass, running ability and understanding of the game.

“He’s been at a high level since he was 18 or 19. I remember watching him as a 16-year-old playing for Hawick at Gala Sevens, playing for Scotland under-18s, scoring a brilliant try for Scotland A and then going on to have a wonderful international career.