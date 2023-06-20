Borderer Stevie Scott quits as head coach at Watsonians to join English side Bath

Stevie Scott coaching Scotland's under-20 rugby team in 2018 at Cumbernauld's Broadwood Stadium (Pic: SNS Group/SRU/Ross Parker)

The 48-year-old, capped 11 times by Scotland between 2000 and 2004, had only been at the Edinburgh club since January, overseeing a third-place finish in the recent Fosroc Super Series Sprint, including a 42-10 home victory against the Borders’ Southern Knights in April.

Scott, to be scrum coach at his new club in Somerset, was one of three Borders head coaches in the six-sided semi-professional competition, along with Kelso’s Alan Tait at the Knights and Melrose’s Graham Shiel at Boroughmuir Bears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Edinburgh and Border Reivers hooker, forwards coach at Greater Manchester’s Sale Sharks from 2010 to 2012, described the decision to head back south of the border as a difficult one, saying: “I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to have led Watsonians for the last six months.

“They’re a hugely forward-thinking club with a fantastic group of players and coaches and I’m so grateful to have been a part of that.

“It was ultimately a tough Super Series Sprint but I’m confident that the club will bounce back on the pitch and will be in a strong position to retain their Super Series Championship title next season.

“I am delighted at the opportunity to work with such a proud and established club in the premiership. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leaving Watsonians wasn’t an easy decision for me, but ultimately the opportunity to work in one of the best leagues in the world was a really attractive prospect and I can’t wait to get stuck in with the team.”

Watsonians’ director of rugby, Chris Hunter, added: “Stevie brought some great experience and professionalism with him to the club.

“I know the players and coaches will remember the intensity and attitude that Scott instilled in them and it will serve us all well.

“We want to say a big thank-you and wish Stevie all the best in his next adventure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galashiels-born Scott, drafted in to help out Euan and Craig Dods at Gala between previous head coach Stuart Johnson’s departure in December and his own move to Watsonians the month after, began his coaching career at Selkirk from 2006 to 2009, also working with Scottish Rugby’s academy, before moving south of the border to Sale.

The former Earlston High School pupil returned to his homeland in 2013 to act as interim head coach and later forwards coach at Edinburgh, moving on in 2017 and taking up roles at London Scottish and the now-defunct Worcester Warriors in England and Utah Warriors in the US.

He’s also coached at international level, having been assistant to Andy Robinson for Scotland’s 2013 Six Nations campaign in 2013 and part of Robinson’s back-room team at Romania from 2019 to 2022, as well as taking charge of Scotland’s under-20s in 2018.